Volkswagen, top shareholder strike framework deal for Porsche IPO

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Volkswagen and its top shareholder Porsche SE on Thursday fleshed out details a possible listing of luxury carmaker Porsche, edging closer to what could become one of the world’s largest stock market debuts.

In case of an initial public offering, the share capital of Porsche AG would be divided into 50% preferred shares and 50% ordinary shares, while up to 25% of the preferred shares would be placed on the market.

At a valuation of up to 90 billion euros ($101 billion), this could result in a placement of Porsche AG shares of more than 20 billion euros.

“The automotive industry is changing fundamentally. Volkswagen is determined to play a leading role in a world of zero-emission and autonomous mobility,” Volkswagen Chief Executive Herbert Diess said.

“An IPO of Porsche AG would give us additional flexibility to further accelerate the transformation. Porsche AG would gain more entrepreneurial freedom and at the same time continue to benefit from group synergies.”

According to the framework agreement, Porsche SE would buy 25% plus one share of the ordinary shares in Porsche AG from Volkswagen at a 7.5% premium to the placement price of the preferred shares.

The would give the Porsche and Piech families, which control Porsche SE, a blocking minority in the listed carmaker that was founded by their ancestor Ferdinand Porsche in 1931.

Volkswagen said it would propose that shareholders receive 49% of the gross proceeds the carmaker will generate via the sale of preferred and ordinary shares - if it decides to go ahead with a listing.

($1 = 0.8941 euros)