“Nature has its own way of providing us with sweeteners.”. That’s according to Five Rivers MetroParks, which has been tapping its maple trees for sap at Carriage Hill MetroPark, located at 7850 E. Shull Rd. in Dayton, for about 10 years, according to Rick Musselman, outdoor education director at Five Rivers. Dependent on weather, the maple sugaring season changes overtime, though is typically considered to last from February through the start of April.

DAYTON, OH ・ 13 DAYS AGO