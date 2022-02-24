HAMILTON in Little Rock had over 35,000 in attendance, economic impact of $12 million

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – With the completion of its 16 th and final performance on Sunday, February 20 at the Robinson Center, “Hamilton: An American Musical” officially grossed over $3.7 million in sales and was seen by over 35,000 patrons.

According to analysis from The Broadway League, the local financial impact of “Hamilton” in Little Rock is estimated at over $12 million. The estimate combines ticket sales, tourism, hotels, dining at local restaurants, parking, as well as the cost of local supplies and labor used.

“We had to wait for it, but Arkansans finally had their chance to be in ‘the room where it happens.’ We are humbled by the overwhelming support and enthusiasm we’ve received from Central Arkansas and the sold-out engagement solidified our return to live theatre here in Little Rock” Kristin Dotson, CEO of Celebrity Attractions states. “With patrons coming from 73 of Arkansas’ 75 counties and from each of its neighboring states, ‘Hamilton’made an impact on downtown Little Rock. Restaurants, hotels and retail establishments have benefited from the number of visitors in town for the production.”

Since it reopened in 2016, the Robinson Performance Center has featured over 320 performances with over 479,000 patrons attending events.

