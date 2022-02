Former Alabama All-American Najee Harris made the transition to the NFL in a way that no other rookie running back had ever had to. After being selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the 24th choice in the 2021 NFL Draft, Harris became the 13th player in NFL history with at least 300 rushing attempts and 70 receptions in a season and the first first-year player to do so as he led the league in touches.

NFL ・ 5 HOURS AGO