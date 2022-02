The Patriots have until March 8 to place the franchise tag on Jackson. One of the biggest decisions of the Patriots’ offseason will be made within the next 10 days. New England has until March 8 to place the franchise tag on star cornerback J.C. Jackson before he becomes an unrestricted free agent later in March. As the deadline looms, one Patriots insider doesn’t believe New England will place the franchise tag despite Jackson being an integral part of the defense over the past couple of seasons.

NFL ・ 26 MINUTES AGO