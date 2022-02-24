ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Spilling the Tea| Wendy Williams' show canceled; Odell Beckham Jr gets a new title

By Brandi Proctor
foxbaltimore.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWendy Williams is signing off from her daytime television...

foxbaltimore.com

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Sherri Shepherd Does Not Have Wendy Williams' 'Blessing' To Take Over Talk Show Permanently, Ailing Host Is 'Extremely Jealous': Source

Wendy Williams is not happy about someone else filling her shoes. It was announced on Tuesday, February 8, that Sherri Shepherd — who has been acting as a fill-in host on The Wendy Williams Show — will be taking over as permanent guest host. While Shepherd nor the show has yet to make the official announcement, TMZ reported the headline-making deal will most likely be announced very soon.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Wendy Williams Rocks Daisy Dukes & Is All Smiles In Rare Photos Amidst Talk Show Hiatus & Legal Issues

Wendy Williams looked to be in good spirits in the new photos, which were released after Wells Fargo claimed the TV personality needs a guardianship. Wendy Williams had a big smile on her face in rare new photos of the 57-year-old talk show host. The pics, which were shared by The Shade Room on Feb. 14, and can be seen HERE, show the New Jersey native “spending time with the fam and enjoying festivities,” a source told the outlet. Wendy rocked a black crop top, a pair of daisy dukes, and fishnet leggings as she beamed with happiness in the photos. We’re so happy that Wendy looks happy.
CELEBRITIES
People

Wendy Williams Gives Update in New Video Posted amid Health Struggles: I'm 'Going Back Stronger'

Wendy Williams appears to be giving a rare look at her healing journey amid her ongoing health struggles. In a five-minute-long video posted to her new @therealwendywilliamsonline Instagram account, Williams is shown walking along a Florida beach while speaking to her son Kevin Hunter Jr., who filmed the footage. Williams said she visits Florida often because her "real family" is there, though her mother — who she mentioned in the clip — died in December 2020.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Wendy Williams Speaks out About Her Talk Show Ending, Hints at Return to TV

The Wendy Williams Show is coming to an end with its 13th season, with Wendy Williams herself never having made it back to the set amid her health issues. Williams responded to Debmar-Mercury's decision to cancel the series and replace it with Sherri Shepherd's new show in the fall, saying she respected the decision. However, she is planning to return to TV in the future, her spokesperson Howard Bragman told Deadline.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wendy Williams
Popculture

Wendy Williams Reportedly 'Getting Close' to Ex-Husband Amid Legal Woes, Absence From Show

According to reports, Wendy Williams is finding comfort in the arms of her cheating ex-husband and former manager, Kevin Hunter Sr. the former pair, who were together for 25 years and share a 21-year-old son Kevin Hunter Jr. together, divorced in 2019 amid confirmation that Hunter fathered a child with his longtime mistress, Sharina Hudson. Williams said that she knew of the affair for years and worked privately to get her affairs in order before pulling the plug, which included financially due to their intertwined money and businesses. She revealed the ups and downs of their union in a Lifetime biopic. But amid rumors that her physical and mental health are in decline, and with the future of her Fox daytime talk show unknown, sources allege Williams has been getting cozy with Hunter.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tea#Television Show#Signing Off
Popculture

Lauren London Body Shamed After Photos of Her New Role With Jonah Hill Unveiled

Lauren London is back on the scene in a new movie and fans are excited about it. Promotional photos of the ATL star in her new film alongside Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy, and Nia Long have hit the net. The film is called You People and is directed by Barris. It's one of 28 films Netflix is releasing this year and marks Barris' directorial debut. You People has a star-studded cast starring comedic greats. It's London's first time on film since her role in Amazon Prime Video's Without Remorse as Michael B. Jordan's love interest. But instead of talking about all the movie entails, one person decided to talk about London's change in appearance.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Leah Remini Blindsided By Sherri Shepherd Taking Over As Permanent Guest Hosting Duties At 'The Wendy Williams Show' : Report

Leah Remini is reportedly not thrilled that producers at The Wendy Williams Show went with Sherri Shepherd instead of her for permanent guest host. According to Radar, the King Of Queens star, 51, had assumed that the slot was hers after she and best friend Michelle Visage took over hosting duties for the show multiple times in the wake of Wendy Williams' absence.
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Wendy Williams' Staff Pissed At Culture-Deaf Execs For Letting Michael Rapaport Kick Off Black History Month During Talk Show Host's Absence

The staff of The Wendy Williams Show is reportedly pissed at "out of touch" executives for allegedly letting the culture of the program fall by the wayside during Wendy Williams' absence. The most infuriating example? Allowing Michael Rapaport to kick off Black History Month. Article continues below advertisement. "They’re not...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Black Enterprise

YOU ARE THE FATHER: Nick Cannon And Ex-Wife of Former NFL Quarterback Are Expecting A Baby

Nick Cannon’s loins are at it again. The Wildin’ Out creator is reportedly expecting his eighth child. The 41-year-old daytime television host and comedian attended what looked like a baby shower on Sunday afternoon in Malibu. The elaborate fiesta also had a gender reveal. The mom-to-be, Breana (Bre) Tiesi, rocked a form-fitting ivory strapless gown that hugged her growing belly. Guests and pink and blue balloons surrounded Nick and Tiesi as he posed in photos nestled with her pregnant belly in his arms.
NFL
Black Enterprise

‘Bel-Air’s’ Carlton Character Hits Back at Online Trolls Who Call Him ‘Ugly’

The new Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot has easily become one of the most well-received new scripted series on the market. Bel-Air has risen up the popularity ranks with its more serious adaption of the iconic ’90s sitcom. The new show introduces a lineup of new star talent including Jabari Banks as Will Smith, Coco Jones as Hilary Banks, and Adrian Holmes as the beloved Uncle Phil.
TV & VIDEOS
Distractify

Wendy Williams’ Net Worth in 2022 Might Change After Her Show Ends

Talk show host Wendy Williams could see a decline in her millionaire status once her show is off the air. As previously reported, The Wendy Williams Show host’s health caused her to miss several months of her show. Recently, Wendy’s production company, Debmar-Mercury, announced that the show, which has been on the air for 14 years, wouldn't return for another season. Instead, Sherri Shepherd will host her own talk show in Wendy’s timeslot.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy