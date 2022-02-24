ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lil Uzi Vert Fan Who Uzi Promised to Pay College Tuition for Graduates, Still Waiting on Payment

By Trent Fitzgerald
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

He did it! A Lil Uzi Vert fan, whom the rapper promised he was going to pay his college tuition if he graduated from college, did so this week, but he’s still waiting on the payment. On Wednesday (Feb. 24), Uzi fan Raheel Ahmad jumped on his Instagram...

