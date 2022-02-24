Chesterfield organization giving seniors rides to appointments, chemotherapy in critical need of drivers

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – A Chesterfield organization’s free program that gets seniors to things like doctors appointments, chemotherapy and grocery shopping has a critical need for volunteer drivers thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Shepherd’s Center is down dozens of volunteer drivers and need more to give rides to their hundreds of seniors.

Susan McCammon, the executive director of The Shepherd’s Center of Chesterfield, said it’s crazy that the small amount of drivers they have now made more than 1,000 rides to seniors on their own over the last year.

For some seniors like Christine Dixon, rides from The Shepherd’s Center volunteers are vital to get to things like dialysis, chemotherapy and dental work. “At my age, it’s very crucial,” Dixon told 8News in an interview Thursday.

Donald Raybould is one of 43 active drivers that have been giving rides to some of the more than 700 seniors on their list. On their own, the 43 drivers made 1,443 drives since July of last year.

The rides get folks like Dixon, who can’t drive for medical reasons, to the grocery store and doctors appointments. “I have to go to it every 30 days to do bloodwork. Otherwise, they can’t refill the medicine and I depend on the medicine,” Dixon explained.

Their goal, Raybould said, is to be there for seniors in their time of need.

“If providing the transportation or giving them an avenue where they can be together with other folks and continue to function as a normal life, that’s what we’re trying to do,” he said.

But, to do that, the organization needs more volunteers like Raybould. “If you’re got time, we need you. And a good car,” he laughed.

The Shepherd’s Center of Chesterfield also works in coordination with the Chesterfield Food Bank and the Hopewell Food Pantry to deliver food to seniors in need.

Those who would like to volunteer can sign up on their website.

