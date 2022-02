SEWICKLEY HILLS BOROUGH, Pa. — The southbound lanes of I-79 have reopened following a multi-vehicle crash Thursday evening, according to PennDOT.

The crash happened between milepost 71 and the Mt. Nebo Road exit just after 3 p.m.

All southbound lanes were closed.

911 dispatchers told Channel 11 that there was no one transported to the hospital from the crash.

