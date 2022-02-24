Amazon launches the Echo Buds 2nd Gen with ANC, Alexa support in India

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Hey gang — TGIF! We’ve made it to the end of the week, and Amazon is waiting for us with an absolute flood of awesome new deals. Why wait for the weekend to cash in? There’s plenty out there right now, and we’ve sorted out the best of the best for you. In case you missed yesterday’s roundup — yes, we’re doing it on the daily for you now — some of those deals...

SHOPPING ・ 9 DAYS AGO