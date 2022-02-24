ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Amazon launches the Echo Buds 2nd Gen with ANC, Alexa support in India

By Jed John Ikoba
gizmochina.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon Echo Buds 2nd Gen was launched back in April 2021. The pair of truly wireless earbuds have now been unveiled in India and is presently on sale via Amazon’s website. The Amazon Echo Buds 2nd Gen has Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) for enhanced audio quality, wireless charging functionality, and hands-free...

www.gizmochina.com

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

Top 10 Friday Amazon Deals: $80 Lodge Dutch Oven, $98.98 2nd Gen Apple AirPods, $16.99 Surge Protector

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Hey gang — TGIF! We’ve made it to the end of the week, and Amazon is waiting for us with an absolute flood of awesome new deals. Why wait for the weekend to cash in? There’s plenty out there right now, and we’ve sorted out the best of the best for you. In case you missed yesterday’s roundup — yes, we’re doing it on the daily for you now — some of those deals...
SHOPPING
Gadget Flow

Libratone AIR+ (2nd Gen) Bluetooth ANC earbuds feature CityMix noise-canceling technology

Experience noise and wind reduction with the Libratone AIR+ (2nd Gen) Bluetooth ANC earbuds. Featuring CityMax smart noise-canceling technology, they automatically adapt to your surroundings and activities. Moreover, these Bluetooth ANC earbuds offer a smart equalizer to automatically tune your audio based on wearing status, so you’ll receive high-quality audio. Furthermore, the Libratone AIR+ (2nd Gen) lets you seamlessly switch between up to 3 devices for maximum convenience. Best of all, with Qualcomm’s flagship Bluetooth 5.2 chipset and TrueWirelessTM Mirroring technology, you’ll experience a fast and reliable connection. Most importantly, these buds have a hi-polymer diaphragm driver and balanced Nordic tuning philosophy. These features create a balanced sound with fine details. Finally, these buds are available in white or black.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Alexa turns 4 in India: Amazon offers attractive deals on its devices

It is the fourth anniversary of Alexa in India, and to celebrate the occasion Amazon India has come up with special deals on Alexa devices and also released some interesting numbers on its usage in the country. With almost 50% customers from non-metro cities, the number of requests to Alexa...
TECHNOLOGY
Android Central

Motorola Moto Buds-S ANC review: Too quiet on all fronts

As a known brand in communications, you would expect Motorola to be all over the wireless earbuds space. It's certainly tried to make headway, yet we haven't seen a pair really stand out. Why is that? What's missing? It comes down to executing on the key elements that make earbuds worth wearing and listening to.
ELECTRONICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexa
Android Central

Amazon Echo Dot Kids (4th Gen) vs. Lenovo Smart Clock Essential

Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition (4th Gen) The Echo Dot Kids Edition brings a fun look and interactivity to a child's room. With the included year of Amazon Kids+, there will be plenty of content and safety from the start. Plus, there's a two-year worry-free warranty should something happen to the device.
ELECTRONICS
Engadget

The secret behind Amazon Echo's alert sounds

If you own an Amazon Echo, there’s a chance that just reading that word triggered a pavlovian “bimm” in your mind. Or, if you have the wake sound disabled, maybe it’s the timer alarm that makes you twitch if you hear it on a TV show (or someone else’s speaker). Whatever you think of the sounds a smart speaker makes, none of them are accidental. They have all been meticulously designed to pull your attention or provide reassurance, depending on their goal. And the Echo could have sounded very different from how we know it today.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Echo Auto deal adds Alexa to your car for $25

The Amazon online marketplace and the company’s staggering nationwide distribution network are obviously both incredible feats. But you know what? It’s entirely possible that neither one is Amazon’s crowning achievement. We think that it might actually be Alexa, and there’s an Amazon Echo Auto deal right now that will change the way you use the company’s personal virtual assistant.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Echo Buds 2nd Gen#The Pass Through Mode#The Echo Buds#Rs#Amazon India
TechRadar

Realme teases Narzo 50 India launch; to be an Amazon exclusive

Just days after launching the new Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro Plus, users will soon see the launch of the Narzo 50 from Realme. The company teased the launch of their latest addition to the Narzo series via a tweet. Interestingly, the Narzo 50 has also got a...
CELL PHONES
protocol.com

The US takes Russia's chips off the table

Hello and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: how U.S. chip sanctions against Russia will impact the sector, dbt raises a huge funding round for its data tools and where the best and brightest in enterprise tech are headed next. Spin up. After years of taking a wait-and-see attitude toward cloud...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Bill Gates demands 'EVERY' country in the world to take the 'Aussie response' to pandemics as he becomes the focus of Covid conspiracy theories

Australia's response to the Covid-19 pandemic has been hailed as 'gold standard' by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. The US billionaire who has dedicated billions of dollars to vaccine research, has been warning for months of a new pandemic looming on the horizon. He warned the annual Munich Security Conference last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
India
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
NewsBreak
ANC
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Google
Digital Trends

How to mount an Amazon Echo Show 15

If you’ve purchased a new Amazon Echo Show 15, there’s an important thing to know: You really need to plan to wall-mount it. If that’s not in the cards for you (maybe you’re in a rental or just don’t have wall space), you have a few options, since unlike pretty much all other Echo Show devices, you can pick how you want to orient the Echo Show 15. Let’s take a look at the best ways to display your Echo Show 15 so it’s accessible and safe from tipping over.
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

How to monitor and manage your Amazon Echo's energy consumption through Alexa's Energy Dashboard

There are a variety of reasons that someone might want to add smart devices to their homes. It could be a convenience factor, to automate non-smart appliances, or perhaps for safety reasons. Unfortunately, one consideration that some may not see is home much using smart devices can positively or negatively impact your home's energy usage. Thanks to Amazon, you can easily monitor your smart device's energy impact if you know how to access the Alexa energy dashboard.
ELECTRONICS
hackernoon.com

How to Schedule Appointments on your WordPress Website through Amazon Alexa

Many of the WordPress-based websites have some kind of appointment scheduling functionality. Amazon Alexa skill allows users to book appointments using voice assistants. The skill is available in the Appointment Appointments app on Amazon Alexa and is free to download from the Apparnoworks website. In this article, we will explain basic functionality of the skill itself, how to install it on your own installation and how to switch the skill to use it. We are providing implementation for the simply Schedule Appointment WordPress plugin and you can find it in `convo-WP plugin.
INTERNET
TechRadar

Realme Buds Air 3 tipped to launch in India in March

Realme’s next-gen TWS earbuds - Realme Buds Air 3 have been in the news for some time. These buds were initially rumoured to launch in February. However, the latest report hints that the Chinese smartphone maker might launch these TWS in March in India. The report by 91Mobiles cites...
ELECTRONICS
CNET

A Guide To Customizing Your Amazon Echo Device

To put it simply, your Amazon Echo makes life easier. No matter which Alexa device you have, Amazon's trusty voice assistant does so much throughout the day: stream music, set reminders and alarms, and take control of your smart home. But don't be fooled into thinking that the basics are all Alexa is good for. If you haven't personalized your Echo device yet, you're truly missing out on Alexa's full potential.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Please, Clear Your Android Phone's Cookies and Cache

Whether you have a Google Pixel 6, Samsung Galaxy S22 or another Android smartphone, your browser collects and stores data every time you surf the web. This data makes up your cookies and cache, and it can often be helpful. It keeps you logged into your accounts and loads frequently visited sites faster, for example.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy