Hope Café named Liverpool Chamber’s Business of the Year

LIVERPOOL — After counting more than 1,400 votes, the Greater Liverpool Chamber of Commerce planned to announce its “Business of the Year” on Feb. 15, at its monthly luncheon at the New Life Free Methodist Church, on Wetzel Road in the town of Clay.

And the winner is…Hope Café and Tea House, 920 Old Liverpool Road.

After opening its doors at the Village Mall, 305 Vine St., on Aug. 18, 2017, Hope Café was chosen by voters in the 2018 Syracuse New Times Best Of poll as the Best Vegan Restaurant in Central NY and the Best New Restaurant.

In May 2021, Hope owner Matt Cullipher moved the business over to the former Village Burger location on Old Liverpool Road.

Cullipher’s inventive Peruvian recipes, empanadas, vegan options and gluten-free recipes have accounted for its popularity.

Vegetarians revel in the café’s black bean arepas, made with gluten-free maize bread, and enjoy caprese paninis and salads of baby organic spinach, tomatoes, onion, cubed mozzarella and Peruvian olives.

Carnivores savor bacon and sausage omelets or paninis such as prosciutto’n’pesto, grilled chicken, meatball’n’mozzarella or pulled pork with Fat Matt’s BBQ sauce.

For café info, visit hopecafeandtea.com or call 315-451-5121.

Runners-up in the “Business of the Year” voting were North Area Meals on Wheels in second place, with a ties for third place between Roof Top Realty and the Golden Bee Bookshop, according to Chamber Director Lucretia Hudzinski.