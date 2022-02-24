ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Graham on sanctions against Russia: 'Time is NOT on our side'

The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39hfvk_0eOFCVO900

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) called for swift action against Russia on Thursday in response to its invasion of Ukraine, warning that "time is not on our side."

"When it comes to sanctions against Putin – If we are NOT doing everything possible, we are NOT doing enough. Time is NOT on our side," Graham, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee wrote on Twitter.

He warned that how the U.S. handles Russian President Vladimir Putin would affect what happens in regions like Asia and the Middle East.

The South Carolinian said he looked forward to working with "Republicans and Democrats to pass an emergency supplemental to help Ukraine."

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) similarly voiced his support for heightened sanctions on Thursday, saying Biden should increase them "all the way up."

"Ratchet the sanctions all the way up. Don't hold any back," said McConnell. "Every single available tough sanction should be employed and should be employed now.

President Biden earlier Thursday afternoon announced a new wave of sanctions against Russia and Belarus. The sanctions will target Russian bank holdings worth about $1 trillion in assets.

Apart from financial institutions, the U.S. is also issuing export controls that will effect Russia's ability to access U.S. technology like semiconductors, lasers and sensors.

Biden warned that Russia's actions against Ukraine would cost it “dearly.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Lindsey Graham
Daily Mail

Putin's 'goddaughter' leads fury from Russian celebrities and public against invasion of Ukraine: Anger grows on social media with users sharing black square image and 'no war' hashtag

Vladimir Putin's rumoured goddaughter and several leading Russian celebs have led a public outcry against their nation's invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian army was this afternoon fighting in almost every region of the country, battling the Russians for control of military bases, airports, cities and ports after an early-hours barrage of cruise missiles and guided bombs targeting ammo dumps and radar arrays.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Time#Sanction#Russian#The South Carolinian#Republicans#Democrats#Senate
Washington Post

Trump’s legal problems are about to get a whole lot worse

A federal judge ruled last week that a trio of civil claims against defeated former president Donald Trump for his actions on and before the Jan. 6 insurrection can proceed. The cases, brought by 11 members of Congress and two Capitol Police officers, are a reminder that civil liability could deal a substantial blow to the instigator in chief.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Russia
Fox News

Who has the better military technology: Russia or US?

If an all-out war breaks out between Russia and Ukraine, as Russian forces cross the border between the two countries, Ukraine's ability to fight back will depend in large part on the quality of its military equipment, much of which comes from the U.S. The U.S. has supplied Ukraine with...
MILITARY
Fox News

North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing

North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
MILITARY
AOL Corp

Poll: Trump voters now twice as likely as Biden voters to say Russia-Ukraine conflict is 'none of America’s business'

With President Biden’s top security adviser warning that Russia could invade Ukraine “any day now,” a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows that Donald Trump voters are now more than twice as likely as Joe Biden voters to say “the conflict is none of America’s business” — a striking role reversal after decades of right-wing hawkishness toward Moscow.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

The Hill

489K+
Followers
59K+
Post
371M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy