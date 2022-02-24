Graham on sanctions against Russia: 'Time is NOT on our side'

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) called for swift action against Russia on Thursday in response to its invasion of Ukraine, warning that "time is not on our side."

"When it comes to sanctions against Putin – If we are NOT doing everything possible, we are NOT doing enough. Time is NOT on our side," Graham, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee wrote on Twitter.

He warned that how the U.S. handles Russian President Vladimir Putin would affect what happens in regions like Asia and the Middle East.

The South Carolinian said he looked forward to working with "Republicans and Democrats to pass an emergency supplemental to help Ukraine."

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) similarly voiced his support for heightened sanctions on Thursday, saying Biden should increase them "all the way up."

"Ratchet the sanctions all the way up. Don't hold any back," said McConnell. "Every single available tough sanction should be employed and should be employed now.

President Biden earlier Thursday afternoon announced a new wave of sanctions against Russia and Belarus. The sanctions will target Russian bank holdings worth about $1 trillion in assets.

Apart from financial institutions, the U.S. is also issuing export controls that will effect Russia's ability to access U.S. technology like semiconductors, lasers and sensors.

Biden warned that Russia's actions against Ukraine would cost it “dearly.”