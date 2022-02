Governor Greg Gianforte sent a letter to leaders of the state legislature on Tuesday ‘to reiterate my position on calling a special session of the Montana Legislature’. Governor Gianforte made it clear that he does not take calling a special session lightly by stating ‘I take seriously our role as elected officials to responsible stewards of taxpayer resources, and also recognize with a citizen legislature, the individual responsibilities of your members outside of regular legislative sessions. For those reasons, I do not take calling a special session lightly.’

MONTANA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO