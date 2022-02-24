Court Orders Placerville Restaurant To Close For Operating Without Health Permit

PLACERVILLE (CBS13) — An El Dorado County restaurant that defied state COVID-19 rules is being ordered to shut down.

El Dorado County officials say Apple Bistro has been operating without a health permit since July 2020.

The permit was pulled because the restaurant refused to close for indoor dining – which defied COVID-19 rules at the time.

Now, an injunction issued this week by El Dorado County Superior Court bans Apple Bistro from opening until they get a health permit.

The county says they’ve told the owners what they need to do to get their permit back, but say the restaurant hasn’t done it.