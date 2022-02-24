UPDATE: VCU forward Jalen Deloach, and a female student charged

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia Commonwealth University students 18-year-old Jalen Deloach of Savannah, Georgia and 18-year-old Taylor Cook of Woodbridge, Virginia were charged with simple assault following an incident near the Richmond, Virginia campus late Saturday night, according to VCU Police.

Deloach, a freshman forward on the basketball team, was charged after Cook claimed she was assaulted by him in an off-campus residence shortly before midnight on Feb. 19. VCU Police later arrested Deloach.

Deloach then filed an assault charge against Cook, who was arrested on Feb. 24, according to VCU Police.

Jacob Kupferman/AP Virginia Commonwealth forward Jalen DeLoach (4) plays against the Davidson Wildcats during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Davidson, N.C., Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022.

"Mr. Deloach adamantly denies that he has committed any action that is in violation of any laws," attorney Arnold Henderson wrote in an email to CBS 6. "He anxiously looks forward to providing his full version of the events at the appropriate time and in the appropriate venue."

Deloach most recently played in Wednesday’s win over George Mason.

For the season, Deloach is averaging 4.2 points per game and 3.9 rebounds per game in 14 minutes of playing time.

The VCU Rams next play on Saturday at UMass. VCU Athletics confirmed Deloach is active and available to play in that game.

Cooke will be arraigned on March 14 and Deloach's arraignment will be March 23.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .