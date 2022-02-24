ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Cody Johnson Delivers Stellar Acoustic Version Of His First Big Radio Hit, “On My Way To You”

By Brady Cox
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23A2F4_0eOFBJ4s00

Man, if I see another one of these Cody Johnson acoustic videos, I might have to mess around and get some tickets.

So far, the rodeo cowboy turned country music superstar has released an acoustic video of “Dear Rodeo,” and a cover of Gary Stewart’s hit song, “She’s Acting Single,” with both renditions treating fans to a heavy dose of that steel and fiddle we love so much.

With that being said, he’s done it again…

And this time, he’s given us the acoustic rendition of “On My Way To You,” his first big time mainstream hit.

Written by Brett James and Tony Lane, it was the debut single from his 2019 album Ain’t Nothing To It. It nearly broke the top 10 on the country charts in 2018, topping out at #11 on the Billboard Country Airplay Chart.

Of course right now, his current single, “Til You Can’t,” is sitting at the top of the Billboard Hot Country chart.

Top of the charts… right where he belongs.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brett James
Person
Cody Johnson
Hello Magazine

Kelly Clarkson looks phenomenal in show-stopping cinched dress

Kelly Clarkson always stops the show with her enchanting outfits, and the star is set to do it again as she prepares to host the American Song Contest alongside Snoop Dogg. Sharing the news of its premiere date during the week, the Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You) singer looked absolutely phenomenal in a waist-cinching velvet dress that perfectly accentuated her figure. She floored fans in her look, and looked so glamorous with her nails painted in a stunning brown and accessorizing with a pair of dangling earrings. The star of her accessories though was her necklace that extended all the way down her chest.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Cosmopolitan

Miranda Lambert Shares Intimate Photos With Her Husband in Honor of Their Anniversary

Is it getting hot in here or is it just us? Singer Miranda Lambert isn’t shy about showing off her husband Brendan McLoughlin, and we can’t blame her. Since the two met, they’ve been #CoupleGoals in our book. As an award-winning country singer, Miranda’s a busy busy bee, but she always makes sure to make time for her husband...even if that means he’s alongside her for a steamy music video.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Country Radio#Country Airplay
Outsider.com

‘1883’: Sam Elliott Roasted Tim McGraw With Just Two Words After He Forgot His Lines

“1883” star Sam Elliott remains a favorite among Outsiders. Now, the actor lies at the head of the cast of the new series, playing the character Shea Brennan. Shea leads an immigrant caravan across the hard terrain of the American Midwest. During the journey, he finds himself frequently seeking the input of James Dutton, played by beloved country star, Tim McGraw.
CELEBRITIES
Herald Chronicle

Local musician to compete on ‘American Idol’

Franklin County native Hunter Wolkonowski will audition later this month on the popular television show “American Idol.”. Wolkonowski, known in the music industry as HunterGirl, will perform in front of American Idol’s all-star judging panel, Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, during the premiere episode of the show’s historic 20th season on Feb. 27 at 7 p.m.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
shefinds

Your Jaw Is Going To Drop When You See The PDA Photos Of Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani That Were Just Released

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are still acting like newlyweds – and they are the epitome of married couple goals! The 52-year-old former No Doubt frontwoman and the 45-year-old country music singer have been dating since 2015 and officially tied the knot in July 2021, but they still couldn’t keep their eyes or hands off each other when they attended the NASCAR Cup Series Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Sunday, February 6th.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Dolly Parton Shares Vintage Photo With Husband on Valentine’s Day

In honor of Valentine’s Day, Dolly Parton is sharing a throwback photo with her husband, Carl Thomas Dean: “Happy Valentine’s Day y’all!”. Let’s wish a happy Valentine’s Day to Dolly Parton and her husband Carl Thomas Dean. Together for 55 years (and counting), the singer is sharing a throwback photo of the couple on social media. In the image, Dean is caught kissing his the country star on the cheek. Parton, dressed in a denim shirt and red lipstick, is smiling from ear to ear.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
countryliving.com

See 'Voice' Coach Blake Shelton's Emotional Performance with 6-Year-Old in Need of a Heart Transplant

Blake Shelton isn’t one to bring a bunch of fans up on stage during his performances, but when he saw one little boy standing in the crowd, he couldn’t help himself. The encounter took place at the Choctaw Grand Theater in Durant, Oklahoma, where it was filmed by many fans who were touched by the heart-warming moment. “We’re going to do this different tonight,” Blake said to the crowd in the clip. “I need to get back down here to my little buddy, give me a second here.”
DURANT, OK
Popculture

'American Idol' Winner Says They're 'Broke'

Winning American Idol wasn't all it was cracked up to be to 2020's winner Samantha Diaz, who goes by the stage name Just Sam. The 23-year-old won season 18 of the singing competition while doing all of her live performances in her Los Angeles hotel room. Diaz was a subway performer in New York City before American Idol, and she had hoped that winning the competition and record deal would change her life. However, in a recent string of Instagram Stories, Diaz explained that things had not worked out as she'd hoped and that she's gone "broke" since her time on television.
TV & VIDEOS
KLAW 101

‘1883’ Throws a Curveball Nobody Saw Coming [Spoiler Alert]

The latest episode of 1883 will leave viewers reeling in surprise. Episode 8 of the hit Western began streaming on Paramount+ on Sunday (Feb. 13), and it offered up a plot twist that fans could never have anticipated. The episode begins with the immigrants trying to repair the wagons and...
TV SERIES
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

100K+
Followers
8K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy