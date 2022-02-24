Cody Johnson Delivers Stellar Acoustic Version Of His First Big Radio Hit, “On My Way To You”

Man, if I see another one of these Cody Johnson acoustic videos, I might have to mess around and get some tickets.

So far, the rodeo cowboy turned country music superstar has released an acoustic video of “Dear Rodeo,” and a cover of Gary Stewart’s hit song, “She’s Acting Single,” with both renditions treating fans to a heavy dose of that steel and fiddle we love so much.

With that being said, he’s done it again…

And this time, he’s given us the acoustic rendition of “On My Way To You,” his first big time mainstream hit.

Written by Brett James and Tony Lane, it was the debut single from his 2019 album Ain’t Nothing To It. It nearly broke the top 10 on the country charts in 2018, topping out at #11 on the Billboard Country Airplay Chart.

Of course right now, his current single, “Til You Can’t,” is sitting at the top of the Billboard Hot Country chart.

Top of the charts… right where he belongs.