Benzino Apologizes For Spilling The Tea On Coi Leray And Nicki Minaj Collab

By Martin Berrios
 1 day ago

Source: Johnny Louis / Getty

Benzino has put his foot in mouth yet again. He has formally apologized to his daughter Coi Leray for revealing she has a Nicki Minaj feature locked in.

As per Complex the former Source Magazine executive had to backtrack this week after claiming his child had locked in a verse from Nicki Minaj. On Monday, February 21 he shared the news in a Club House chat. “Her album’s gonna be dope. She got this song with Nicki Minaj that’s gonna be coming out that’s gonna be crazy” he said. But it seems either that was cap or spoke out of turn. Onika quickly shut down the claim in a Instagram Story post that read “i don’t have a collab coming with anyone.”

Naturally the announcement quickly went viral prompting Coi to comment on the matter and by the feel of her response she is clearly disappointed in her dad. “I love him to death but he just pissed me off,” she said in a video. “It’s my turn, Daddy. I’mma need you to sit the f*** down, grab you some popcorn, enjoy the show, and clap for me when it’s time to clap for me. Alright, Daddy? Don’t worry. I told him this before I hopped online.”

Benzino obviously felt like he dropped the ball and wrote a sincere apology on Twitter. “I just wanna apologize to Coi, Nicki everyone involved, I meant no harm nor did I mean to offend or disrespect anyone. I know better, it’s a business of trust and I broke that. I feel horrible and sad. I am 100 percent in the wrong and it will never happen again. Smh ” he wrote.

Let’s hope he learns to get out of his own way; soon.

Photo: OWN

