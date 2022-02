DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – DART officials said that normal bus and rail service will resume on Saturday, Feb. 26 on regular schedules. DART rail service has been suspended since Wednesday, Feb. 23 due to the icy conditions a bout of winter weather brought through North Texas. Those conditions made operating the train potentially dangerous for patrons and workers, and the decision was made to suspend service until officials were confident about being able to operate safely.

