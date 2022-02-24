ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John O’Groats celebrating 40 years with a giveaway for first 40 parties

By Pablo Chacon
KTLA.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaul Tyler, owner and general manager of John O’Groats, joined us...

ktla.com

The Hollywood Reporter

Beloved West Los Angeles Restaurant John O’Groats to Toast 40th Anniversary

John O’Groats — the beloved West Los Angeles restaurant that has been featured on Curb Your Enthusiasm, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee and New Girl — has big plans for its upcoming birthday. The restaurant will toast its 40th anniversary on Feb. 26 by offering the first 40 parties through the door for breakfast that morning a $40 gift certificate. Owned and operated by the Tyler and Jacoby families, the milestone is even sweeter after weathering the COVID-19 pandemic, a particularly brutal period for restaurants and businesses.More from The Hollywood ReporterHow a Soul Food Spot Became Black Hollywood's Top Restaurant for Power DiningAlice Waters...
LOS ANGELES, CA
