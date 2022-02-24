John O’Groats celebrating 40 years with a giveaway for first 40 parties

Following last year's excellent Prologue… EP, Static Dress have announced details of their highly-anticipated debut album, Rouge Carpet Disaster. The 12-track, Erik Bickerstaffe-produced record is due out on May 18, and will feature previously-released singles sweet. and Di-sinTer, as well as brand-new track such.a.shame (watch the video below). On top of that, prior to the LP's release the band will be hitting the road on the I Hope You Hate This Tour, kicking off at the Birmingham Asylum II on April 10, and finishing up at Manchester's Star & Garter on April 16. Tickets go on sale this Friday (February 25) from 10am.
