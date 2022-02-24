Kane Brown Went All Out to Hide His Wife’s Baby Bump — Taste of Country Nights on Demand

When Kane Brown kicked off his first big headlining Blessed & Free tour last October, it was the first time he had performed before a live audience since prior to the pandemic. While it didn't take him long to get back in the swing of performing, he tells us those early shows were integral to helping him become the entertainer he is now. “At the very beginning of the tour, it was very weird. For the first couple of shows back, you know, at first it was just seeing how many people are going to show up. They've been holding their tickets for 700 days. I know if I had to hold my ticket for that long, especially a paper ticket I would've probably lost it. So I found out there's a lot of responsible fans that really care and really save their tickets. And then also, this tour has been very good to me. On just finding my stage presence, and finding out who I am on stage. This has probably been my favorite tour so far and always thought that I would have more fun direct supporting. But honestly, being a headliner has been amazing.”

