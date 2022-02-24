ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ECU’s Purple Pantry wins $10,000 to fight food insecurities on campus

By Ryan Harper
 2 days ago

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — People shouldn’t have to fight food insecurities alone, and East Carolina University wants to help.

WNCT spoke with Iyaira Williams, a sophomore public health major who served as the student ambassador and spearheaded ECU winning first place in the Collegiate Hunger Challenge, which awarded them $10,000.

Williams is a Public Health major who has been currently working at the Purple Pantry.

RH: So can you introduce yourself to those who don’t know you?

IW: I’m Iyaira Williams and I’m the Student Hunger Ambassador for the NC Collegiate Hunger Challenge.

Can you explain what the Purple Pantry is?

Purple Pantry is a resource available to students and the community that provides food and hygiene items and household items that is free for those who need them.

What makes you passionate about food pantries?

So, I have a long history with food pantries, specifically The Purple Pantry, in my own life. My mom and I grew up using food pantries and I interned at a food pantry in high school so it was very unique to serve at a food pantry in college for the past two years. I just love helping others and serving my community by using food.

So, what is the Collegiate Hunger Challenge?

The North Carolina CHC is a challenge established by Food Lion Feeds and North campus Compact that put colleges against each other in a competitive way to promote awareness about food insecurity on college campuses in North Carolina.

So, what’s it like to win 1st place and a $10,000 prize?

I’m just very happy and excited that my services have impacted my community.

What plans do you have with the prize money?

Well, Lauren P. Howard and I are working with teams to figure out the best way forward so that we can continue to excel with our outreach and locations.

