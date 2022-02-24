ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lodi, NY

Lodi Supervisor hopes town hall bids will be ready by April board meeting

By Ted Baker
 2 days ago
In January, the Lodi Town Board voted to solicit bids to build a new town hall.

The process became bogged down when the price of building materials increased dramatically late in 2021. Town Supervisor Kyle Barnhart says talks with the town’s architectural firm on building an affordable town hall are back underway, and he’s hopeful bids can be opened at the April town board meeting.

Will that new town hall include room for the Food4All pantry? Some residents and some town board members don’t think town government should directly support the work of a non-profit agency, but Barnhart believes the service the pantry provides to residents is worthy of town support.

We’ll speak with Karel Titus from the Food4All pantry in an upcoming segment of Inside the FLX. Listen to my full Inside the FLX conversation with Kyle Barnhart below.

