Rams Andrew Whitworth on why he’s taking time to decide his future with the NFL

There are so-called personnel gurus in the NFL, and then there’s Gil Brandt. It’s easy to plug a roster hole with an obvious choice- a college stud or seasoned veteran at that same position- but it takes a special talent to turn a track and field Olympics champion into a Hall of Fame wide receiver, scour the European mainland for soccer stars who could make the jump to kicking field goals, be among the first to mine small schools and HBCUs for unsung pro-level talent, or bet on longshots by drafting highly-touted players not even eligible for the NFL on a just-in-case basis… and end up with legitimate superstars.

