ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broomfield, CO

Broomfield school closed after report of threats

By Colleen Flynn
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZDY1Q_0eOF8WEP00

BROOMFIELD, Colo. ( KDVR ) — A charter school in the Adams 12 Five Star School District was closed on Thursday after a threat was reported to the Broomfield Police Department on Wednesday night.

The department said it received tips around 7:30 p.m. about a student who made threats against Prospect Ridge Academy Charter School. Officers contacted the student in question and began an investigation.

February snow puts Denver above average

The school posted a release about the situation on its website informing parents, students and staff about the decision to close the school. The release said it plans to have classes up and running on Friday.

“There is no threat to the community at this time. The police department investigations unit, along with school resource officers, will remain in constant communication with the district.,” the release said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Broomfield, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Denver, CO
City
Broomfield, CO
County
Broomfield, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charter Schools#Police#Kdvr#Star School District#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy