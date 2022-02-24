Broomfield school closed after report of threats

BROOMFIELD, Colo. ( KDVR ) — A charter school in the Adams 12 Five Star School District was closed on Thursday after a threat was reported to the Broomfield Police Department on Wednesday night.

The department said it received tips around 7:30 p.m. about a student who made threats against Prospect Ridge Academy Charter School. Officers contacted the student in question and began an investigation.

The school posted a release about the situation on its website informing parents, students and staff about the decision to close the school. The release said it plans to have classes up and running on Friday.

“There is no threat to the community at this time. The police department investigations unit, along with school resource officers, will remain in constant communication with the district.,” the release said.

