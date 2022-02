Peacemaker's finale originally had both Batman and Cyborg a part of the Justice League Easter egg. Fans of the show were massively surprised when most of the team turned up at the end of the last episode. However, a lot of DCEU fans had some thoughts when Batman and Cyborg were not a part of the ensemble. However, now posts online seem to indicate that there were plans to have them be there for the big "save." A reveal like this only invites more questions as the path forward for Ben Affleck and Ray Fisher's versions of these characters absolutely seems murky at this point. The Batman actor seems done with the role at this point. Fisher's ongoing situation with Warner Bros. would indicate that Cyborg won't be gracing screens in live-action at the moment. But, DC Comics fans are running wild on social media right now.

