NBA

Knicks' Nerlens Noel: Questionable against Heat

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Noel (foot) is questionable for Friday's game against Miami. Noel...

Larry Brown Sports

Carmelo Anthony’s ridiculous comment sums up Lakers’ struggles this season

If you are wondering why the Los Angeles Lakers have laid such an egg this season, look no further than the latest comment Carmelo Anthony made. The Lakers lost to the rival LA Clippers on Friday for the sixth straight time. Though the Lakers were leading for much of the fourth quarter, they found themselves trailing by one point with less than 15 seconds remaining. When the Clippers went to double-team LeBron James, he swung it to Anthony at the top of the arc. Instead of getting a better shot (keep in mind that they only needed a two to take the lead), Anthony bombed away with an ill-advised 30-footer. The shot was way short, and the Lakers lost.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant, Nets hit with brutal Ben Simmons injury update

While there were expectations that Ben Simmons could play for the Brooklyn Nets soon, that doesn’t seem to be the case now. After the Nets pulled the trigger to trade James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons for a slew of players and picks, many thought it won’t be long for the Aussie playmaker to suit up for the team. After all, he is relatively healthy and only didn’t play because he chose not to after demanding for a trade from the Sixers.
NBA
Person
Obi Toppin
Person
Taj Gibson
Person
Nerlens Noel
Newsday

Despite RJ Barrett's 46 points, Knicks lose to Heat

Hours before Friday night’s game against the Heat began, the Knicks announced the first round of bad news for the day: Derrick Rose had undergone a surgical procedure to address a skin infection on the site of his December ankle surgery. Then in the first quarter, promising rookie Quentin...
NBA
rolling out

LeBron James and agent Rich Paul accused of going to war against the Lakers

Basketball superstar LeBron James is reportedly disenchanted with the Los Angeles Lakers front office and is ready to bolt the marquee franchise in the very near future. James and the Lakers are comparable to “the early days of war,” The Athletic reports. James and Rich Paul are reportedly applying pressure on the organization. The adversarial relationship reportedly emanates from James’ desire to make moves before the trading deadline to improve the team. The Lakers currently sit ninth place in the Western Conference with a dismal 27-31 record. Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka failed to make any trades, irking James significantly and has him with one foot out the door.
NBA
AllClippers

Report: Steve Nash Kept Goran Dragic From Clippers and Bucks

After making a splash at the trade deadline, the Brooklyn Nets remained active in the buyout market. Adding veteran point guard Goran Dragic, the Nets picked up the most sought after free agent in the buyout market. According to a recent report, Steve Nash deserves the credit for Brooklyn's midseason pick up.
NBA
CBS Sports

Knicks' RJ Barrett: Questionable Friday

Barrett (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Heat. Barrett was a full participant in practice Wednesday, and he'll have a chance to return to game action after missing the last four matchups with a left ankle sprain. Across his five appearances prior to his absence, he averaged 22.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 38.8 minutes per game.
NBA
NBA
New York Knicks
Basketball
Sports
NFL
Reuters

Donovan Mitchell (33) leads Jazz past Mavs

Donovan Mitchell scored 33 points -- with seven 3-pointers -- and the Utah Jazz’s defense stiffened up in the second half en route to a 114-109 win over the visiting Dallas Mavericks on Friday night in Salt Lake City. Rudy Gobert contributed 14 points, 17 rebounds, three blocks and...
NBA
numberfire.com

Knicks' R.J. Barrett (anke) questionable for Friday

New York Knicks small forward R.J. Barrett (ankle) is questionable to play on Friday versus the Miami Heat. Barrett missed the Knicks' final four games before the break, but he returned to practice this week and seems to have a decent chance of playing. Quentin Grimes will likely fall out of the starting lineup and take the biggest hit if Barrett is cleared to play on Friday.
NBA
CBS Sports

Kemba Walker-less Knicks resume play against soaring Heat

One potential feel-good story for the New York Knicks officially ended in disappointing fashion Wednesday, when the team announced Big Apple native Kemba Walker would sit out the rest of the season due to a sore left knee. If the Walker-less Knicks don't make a second-half surge into the playoff...
NBA
numberfire.com

Dewayne Dedmon (personal) available for Heat versus Knicks

Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon is not on the injury report for Friday's game versus the New York Knicks. Dedmon is set to return after sitting out the last two games before the break. He will work as the primary backup to Bam Adebayo, which will take playing time away from Omer Yurtseven.
NBA

