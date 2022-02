Robb Bank$ has always been known for dropping energetic bangers. Fans have come to expect a certain sound from him, and when they heard he was teaming up with Lil Uzi Vert, listeners knew it was going to result in an incredible track. Well, the song has finally arrived, and the two certainly did not disappoint as "Shootout" showcases both artists' chemistry and lyrical ability.

