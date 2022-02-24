UT: No students, employees abroad in Ukraine; 2 students in Russia

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University of Texas at Austin confirmed to KXAN no students or employees are currently in Ukraine, as a Russian invasion of the country is underway Thursday.

The university’s Texas Global program said there are two students in Russia, both of whom are safe. The department said it’s keeping in contact with those students and is monitoring the situation.

“No students or employees currently in Ukraine. We have two students in Russia, we are in contact with them and we are actively monitoring the situation.” Darcy McGillicuddy, Director of Marketing and Communications for Texas Global at UT Austin

Russian President Vladimir Putin overnight “unleashed the largest ground war in Europe in decades,” the Associated Press reported, ignoring sanctions and global condemnation.

U.S. President Joe Biden earlier on Thursday unveiled additional sanctions for Russia , with an aim to cut off the country from U.S. financial markets.

