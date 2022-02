City officials were met with harsh backlash this month when they announced that Washington Avenue, one of Philadelphia’s statistically most dangerous roads, would not be put on the “road diet” promised after years of planning and engagement. When the Office of Transportation, Infrastructure, and Sustainability (OTIS) released a final plan in 2020 to reduce the high-injury road from 5 lanes to 3, many residents and commuters who use the thoroughfare were satisfied that the new design would result in a safer neighborhood and decreased fatalities. But other neighbors had been raising concerns about rapid gentrification of the area, parking, emergency vehicles and potential harm to long-established businesses, so the city pivoted, and is now considering new designs, calling it “a matter of equity.”

