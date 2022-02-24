ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aspen, CO

For second time in a week, small plane went off runway at Aspen Airport

By Stephanie Butzer
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 2 days ago
PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. — For the second time this week, a small plane went off the runway at the Aspen/Pitkin County Airport.

At 12:05 p.m., the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office said the Pitkin County Airport was closed, and later added a private aircraft had "deviated" from the runway.

The sheriff's office said nobody was injured and the plane was not damaged.

It reopened around 1:20 p.m. after the plane was removed from the runway.

A similar incident happened on Monday around noon, when a small jet departing from the airport went off the end of the runway. Nobody was injured, but the plane was damaged.

Pitkin County Incident Management Team
A departing small jet went off the end of the runway at Aspen's airport on Monday, leading to the closure of the Colorado ski resort community's airport on a busy travel day.

The airport was closed until almost 9 p.m.

The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the incident, the airport said.

It's not clear what caused the plane to go off the runway. According to the Associated Press, the plane, which appeared to be a Hawker 800 business jet, was bound for Austin, Texas.

