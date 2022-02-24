ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pregnant Keke Wyatt Isn’t Opposed to Having a 12th Baby: ‘Never Say Never’

By Riley Cardoza
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YBuHB_0eOF52cN00
Keke Wyatt. MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Is Keke Wyatt ready for an even bigger brood? The pregnant singer has an 11th baby on the way but wouldn’t mind welcoming a 12th in the future.

“Well, my hunnie, [Zackariah Darring], can wear a [‘Last One’] shirt all he wants, [but] I have learned never say never,” the Indiana native exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, February 24, referencing her husband’s outfit in their Instagram pregnancy reveal four days prior. “So we shall see. OK!”

The R&B Divas: Atlanta alum already shares son Ke’Riah, 2, with Darring, as well as Keyver, 21, Rahjah, 19, and Ke’Tarah, 13, with ex-husband Rahmat Morton and Ke’Mar, 11, Wyatt, 9, Ke-Yoshi, 6, and Kendall, 4, with ex-husband Michael Ford. The former reality star, who suffered a stillbirth while married to Morton and named the late infant Heaven, also shares a tight bond with Ford’s daughter Kayla from a previous relationship.

The songwriter’s kids all have “mixed opinions” about her upcoming arrival, Wyatt told Us, explaining, “My kids are very real. Overall, they are excited. My kids help me soooo much in every way. Don’t get it twisted, some days they are lazy just like kids and I have to get on their ass. But other than that, they are great.”

As for her own reaction to the news, the Marriage Boot Camp alum gushed that she was “excited” despite being “surprised,” clarifying that she hadn’t been trying to conceive.

“When my husband and I sneak away from the kids and have grown up time, we normally never have slipups,” she told Us. “We normally stay on point but this time … not so much. My husband is very happy.”

While the actress knows the sex of baby No. 11, she is waiting to tell her fans — and she’s keeping her top name picks under wraps as well.

“I am a country girl, so I call my baby Little Tater Tot,” Wyatt said. “We will be finalizing names soon.”

As she prepares for her family to expand, the “Sexy Song” singer told Us that she is “a pro at pregnancy” and this one “doesn’t feel different from the others.” The expectant star noted that she doesn’t have helping hands apart from her own family members.

“I am very hands-on with all my children,” Wyatt explained. “I am really only comfortable with my family. I have tried all the nannies and everything. It just wasn’t my cup of tea.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper

Moms Like Us tackles all your parenting questions and breaks down all the celebrity parenting news of the week.

