Report: Cesaro's WWE Contract Expires After Failed Negotiations

The card for WWE's biggest event of the year is still coming together, with only four confirmed matches to this point. We are starting to get more details though, and now we know what night Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar's anticipated match-up will take place on during the WrestleMania 38 festivities. Today WWE announced that Reigns vs Lesnar (which is a Champion vs Champion winner take all match) will take place on Sunday, April 3rd. If anything, it will be the night's main event, but we'll just have to wait and see if that pans out.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO