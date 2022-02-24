ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Cesaro's WWE Contract Expires After Failed Negotiations

By Jeremy Lambert
Fightful
Fightful
 2 days ago

Cesaro is reportedly a free agent. According to Mike Johnson at PWInsider, Cesaro's contract with WWE has expired and the two sides could not come to terms on a new contract. With his contract expiring,...

www.fightful.com

