ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Placerville, CA

Court Orders Placerville Restaurant To Close For Operating Without Health Permit

cbslocal.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePLACERVILLE (CBS13) — An El Dorado County restaurant that defied state COVID-19 rules is being ordered to shut down. El Dorado County officials...

sacramento.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Senators to watch as Supreme Court fight unfolds

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Senate Democrats say they are hoping for a bipartisan vote to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. That won’t be easy, but some Republicans have expressed an openness to voting for Biden’s nominee, who currently sits on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit and would be the first Black woman on the Supreme Court. Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina voted last year to confirm Jackson for her current position.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California Restaurants
Placerville, CA
Government
County
El Dorado County, CA
Placerville, CA
Food & Drinks
Local
California Food & Drinks
Placerville, CA
Lifestyle
El Dorado County, CA
Restaurants
El Dorado County, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Government
El Dorado County, CA
Food & Drinks
City
Placerville, CA
Placerville, CA
Restaurants
El Dorado County, CA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Peterson

Comments / 0

Community Policy