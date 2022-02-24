ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why Live Nation Entertainment Stock Popped Today

By Jeremy Bowman
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 5 days ago

What happened

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) were climbing today after the world's largest concert promoter posted better-than-expected results in its fourth-quarter earnings report and touted a strong comeback in 2022.

As of 2:58 p.m. ET, the entertainment stock was up 8.4%.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TuAH3_0eOF4Pco00

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

After revenue was nearly wiped out in the quarter a year ago due to the pandemic, Live Nation recouped almost all of last year's decline. Revenue came in at $2.7 billion, down 7% from the $2.89 billion it achieved in Q4 2019, which was much better than the analyst consensus at $2.05 billion.

For Q4, the company put on 9,300 concerts and hosted 16 million fans, and it experienced strong ticket pricing with average prices up 11%.

The fourth quarter is a seasonally weak time of year for Live Nation while the warmer months are its strongest. Even during pre-pandemic times, it would usually lose money in the fourth quarter. In Q4 2021, it reported a $121.5 million operating loss according to generally accepted accounting principles ( GAAP) . But after adjustments, it had an operating income of $160.3 million, double its adjusted operating profit in Q4 2019.

On the bottom line, it reported a GAAP loss per share of $0.86, worse than the expected per-share loss of $0.54.

In a statement, CEO Michael Rapino said,

Over the course of 2021, we saw the strength of live events. The year started in the midst of the pandemic, but by summer fans were returning to shows, and by the end of the year, we had a record pipeline of concerts, ticket sales and advertising commitments for 2022.

Now what

Looking ahead, Live Nation said it was on track to have a record 2022, with leading indicators showing record fan levels for the year. The company didn't give specific guidance but said Q1 would be slower than normal with revenue more heavily weighted to the warm-weather quarters, Q2 and Q3, as it delayed some concerts to give European sites more time to reopen.

If the pandemic truly comes to an end this year, Live Nation will be a major beneficiary since there is still plenty of pent-up demand for things like concerts -- as Live Nation's comeback shows.

10 stocks we like better than Live Nation Entertainment
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Live Nation Entertainment wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 20, 2022

Jeremy Bowman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Live Nation Entertainment. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Lyv#Getty Images
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Motley Fool

Why Advanced Micro Devices Stock Just Popped

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. What happened. Shares of semiconductor star Advanced Micro...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Roku Stock Tumbled Today

If its stock performance Wednesday is any indication, Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) is going to deliver disappointing fourth-quarter results. With the bear case for the stock being bolstered by several downbeat analyst updates, investors traded the streaming TV software and hardware provider's stock down by 4% one day before those earnings were scheduled for release.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Arista Networks Stock Just Popped

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) stock was off to the races on Tuesday morning, rising by 5.5% through 10:25 a.m. ET after delivering a big earnings beat Monday night. Ahead of the publication of its fourth-quarter results, analysts had predicted that the cloud computing company would report earnings of $0.73 per share (non-GAAP) on sales of $789.1 million. Instead, Arista earned $0.82 per share on sales of $824.5 million.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Visteon Stock Soared Today

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. What happened. Shares of Visteon ( VC 1.33%...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why AppLovin Stock Dove Today

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) shareholders lost ground to the market on Thursday as the stock plunged by as much as 15% before settling down 7% by noon ET. The mobile platform developer reported fiscal fourth-quarter results that received a mixed reception from investors. So what. The company said late on Wednesday that...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Why Rivian Stock Is Down Today

Local opposition to its $5 billion expansion project adds more uncertainty to an investment in Rivian. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
GEORGIA STATE
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
166K+
Followers
81K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy