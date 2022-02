The City of Mesquite has announced that all lanes along westbound I-30 at Galloway Avenue will be closed on Saturday evening for bridge work. According to the City of Mesquite, starting at 10 p.m. on Saturday, all lanes of westbound I-30 will be closed and motorists will be detoured to take Exit 57 to Galloway Avenue.

MESQUITE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO