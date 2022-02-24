ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Chapel Hill Transit is bringing back 3 bus routes next week. Find out which ones here

By Joedy McCreary
cbs17
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Chapel Hill Transit is restoring trips on three bus routes starting Monday. The organization had temporarily adjusted its schedules because of the...

www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Senators to watch as Supreme Court fight unfolds

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Senate Democrats say they are hoping for a bipartisan vote to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. That won’t be easy, but some Republicans have expressed an openness to voting for Biden’s nominee, who currently sits on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit and would be the first Black woman on the Supreme Court. Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina voted last year to confirm Jackson for her current position.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chapel Hill, NC
Traffic
City
Chapel Hill, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bus Routes#Chapel Hill Transit#Hs#N#Covid#University Place#Bpw Club Rd

Comments / 0

Community Policy