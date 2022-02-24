ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Trooper intentionally crashes into oncoming wrong-way driver

By Heather Holeman
KTAL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Storyful, KFOR) – Video was just released showing just one of the dangers highway patrol troopers face daily to keep others safe on the roads. Utah Highway Patrol...

www.arklatexhomepage.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Fox News

Ukraine battles Russian forces: LIVE UPDATES

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday called for Russia to lose its voting power as a member of the U.N. Security Council during the fourth day of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Russian forces advanced on Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city, after troops stormed in from the...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Senators to watch as Supreme Court fight unfolds

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Senate Democrats say they are hoping for a bipartisan vote to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. That won’t be easy, but some Republicans have expressed an openness to voting for Biden’s nominee, who currently sits on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit and would be the first Black woman on the Supreme Court. Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina voted last year to confirm Jackson for her current position.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utah Highway Patrol#Kfor#Uhp#Aaa
CBS News

The long history of Russia's efforts to subjugate Ukraine

Since its independence in 1991, Ukraine has made many hard-earned gains, and tried to lose at least one little thing. Correspondent Mo Rocca asked, "When I was growing up, we called it 'The Ukraine.' Why did that change?" Pulitzer Prize-winning historian Anne Applebaum, who has written extensively about Russia and...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy