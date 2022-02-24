ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black women fight their silent killer, heart disease

NEW YORK (Reuters) – After her mother and sister died within 30 days from heart disease, Stephanie Johnson made it her mission to fight against the killer often brought on by high blood pressure. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States and the...

marthastewart.com

A New Study Says Doing Chores Like Washing Dishes and Gardening Can Decrease Heart Disease Risks Among Women

Completing everyday tasks, like your household chores, can seem mundane, but the reality is that these seemingly simple activities can actually boost your overall health. In fact, a new study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association featured insight from researchers out of the University of California-San Diego that detailed how chores like cooking, vacuuming, gardening, and even other daily necessities like taking a shower can protect against heart disease. "The study demonstrates that all movement counts towards disease prevention," Dr. Steve Nguyen, the study's first author, said in a media release. "Spending more time in daily life movement, which includes a wide range of activities we all do while on our feet and out of our chairs, resulted in a lower risk of cardiovascular disease."
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Post

Loneliness can increase risk of heart disease by 27 percent for older women

For older women, being lonely and socially isolated can increase the chance of developing heart disease by as much as 27 percent, according to research published in the journal JAMA Network Open. The finding adds heart disease to a list of potential health effects of loneliness and isolation that include...
MENTAL HEALTH
Long Beach Tribune

Young woman, an asthma patient, refused to get vaccinated and lost both lungs after contracting Covid-19, now she needs lung transplant to survive

Since the start of the vaccination process against Covid-19 more than a year ago, Americans are urged to get the vaccine and be protected of contracting the virus, developing severe condition, hospitalization and death. Health experts are especially noting that Covid-19 vaccine is important for immunocompromised patients because COVID-19 may pose an additional risk to them.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Guardian

The doctor who was told her illness was ‘all in her head’ – and is transforming the treatment of her rare genetic condition

To finally get a diagnosis, 20 years after complaining of symptoms – and being told it was all in your head – might, to some, come as a relief. “You would think that,” says Dr Alissa Zingman. “But most of it was grief.” Zingman was diagnosed with Ehlers Danlos Syndrome (EDS), a genetic condition that affects the connective tissue in the body. “The thing about connective tissue is that it’s everywhere,” says Zingman, who trained in orthopaedic surgery. “It can affect your eyes, your nervous system, your gastrointestinal system. It affects the spine and joints.”
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
News 12

4 things to know about heart disease in African American women

Heart disease and stroke is the number one killer in women, and stroke disproportionately affects African Americans, according to the American Heart Association. Here are some things to know about heart disease in African American women:. 1. Unsettling stats. Cardiovascular diseases kill nearly 50,000 African American women annually. Of African...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Independent

Police investigating death of young girl at mental health hospital

The police are investigating the death of a young person at a mental health hospital, The Independent can reveal.Police are investigating the death of a young girl at The Huntercombe Maidenhead mental health hospital in February. In a statement to The Independent: Thames Valley Police, said: “Thames Valley Police is conducting an investigation after the death of a girl following an incident at Huntercombe Hospital in Maidenhead on Saturday 12 February. The girl’s next of kin have been informed and our officers are supporting them. Our thoughts remain with them at this very difficult time. An investigation is...
HEALTH
Bakersfield Californian

Go Red for Women: Nikki Sherrell, heart disease

Nikki Sherrell is a nurse and attended her first American Heart Association Go Red for Women Luncheon as a work assignment. She remembers two things about the event: One, she was struck by an emotional story of a woman who had suffered a heart attack; and two, she remembers seeing a video where actress Elizabeth Banks performed a scene where she played a busy mom who had a heart attack one morning. When Nikki saw the video, she thought, “that’s my life.”
CELEBRITIES
WTVM

Study: Washing dishes lowers heart disease risks in older women

(CNN) - Scientists say some older women could get health benefit from chores like washing dishes and cooking. The Journal of the American Heart Association published a study from the University of California San Diego Tuesday. The study measured the physical activity of over 5,400 women between the ages of...
SAN DIEGO, CA
ABC13 Houston

Learn how Memorial Hermann helps to fight children's Heart Disease

Our city is full of exciting people, places and businesses! H-Town Spotlight is an informative segment that showcases all that Houston has to offer!. In our February 16 segment, we talked to physicians at Memorial Hermann! Learn about advancements in procedures that help fight childhood heart conditions.
HOUSTON, TX
10TV

10TV partners with AHA for annual ‘Go Red for Women’ luncheon to spread awareness about heart disease

COLUMBUS, Ohio — 10TV is once again partnering with the American Heart Association to spread awareness about the very real threat of heart disease in women. According to the AHA, heart disease and stroke claim the life of a woman roughly every 80 seconds. In total, women’s deaths from cardiovascular diseases total more than all cancer deaths combined each year.
COLUMBUS, OH
BBC

Heart disease: Women at higher risk of misdiagnosis

A woman has resorted to teaching her five-year-old son to use FaceTime over fears his grandmother will have a fourth heart attack. Mandy Swift, 56, has had three heart attacks and now her daughter Vicki is teaching son Gethin to raise the alarm if she is ill. They want to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

