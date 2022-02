After picking up a road win on Tuesday, the No. 18 Arkansas Razorbacks are back home to take on the No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats inside Bud Walton Arena. This will be the 46th all-time meeting between the two programs and 16th in Fayetteville (Ark.). The Wildcats own a 33-12 lead in the all-time series, including an 8-7 record in road games in the series. Arkansas won last year's matchup in Lexington (Ky.), 81-80 to snap an eight-game losing streak against Kentucky.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO