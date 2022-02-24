ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troubled Relationship

Kim Kardashian Calls Out Kanye “Ye” West for Causing “Emotional Distress” Amid Ongoing Divorce

 1 day ago

Kim Kardashian has been keeping up...

StyleCaster

Kim Just Admitted What Really ‘Caused’ Her Divorce From Kanye—& Whether She’s ‘Okay’ With It Now

Nearly a year after their split, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s divorce reason is finally coming to light. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum opened about the decision that may have “caused” her divorce from the Yeezy founder in an interview for Vogue’s March 2022 Issue. Kim, 41, filed for divorce from Kanye, 44, in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. The pair, who tied the knot in 2014, share four kids together: daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2. In her March 2022 interview for Vogue, Kim admitted that she made some “changes”...
HollywoodLife

Chaney Jones Looks Identical To Kim Kardashian In Catsuit While Partying With Kanye West & Travis Scott

Model Chaney Jones attended a listening party for Kanye West’s ‘Donda 2’ album amidst the rapper’s romance with Julia Fox and drama with ex Kim Kardashian. Kanye West, 44, partied with a few famous faces on Feb. 7 at a listening party event for his new, upcoming album Donda 2. The Grammy winner was joined at Nobu in Malibu by 24-year-old Instagram model Chaney Jones, as well as fellow rappers Travis Scott (who just welcomed his second child with Kylie Jenner) and French Montana. Chaney resembled Kanye’s ex, Kim Kardashian, 41, in an all-black jumpsuit that was similar to Kim’s outfit that she rocked at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards in Dec. 2021.
The Independent

Kanye West claims Kim Kardashian ‘plays with Black men’s lives’, says she accused him of ‘putting a hit out on her’

Kanye West has said that Kim Kardashian “plays with Black men’s lives”. In a series of posts, which have since been deleted, the rapper made a number of accusations against Kardashian, who filed for divorce from West in February last year.He claimed that he wanted to “get this straight” after his former wife “accused me of putting a hit out on her”.“I beg to go to my daughter’s party and I’m accused of being on drugs, then I play with my son and I take my Akira graphic novels and I’m accused of stealing, now I’m being accused of...
US Magazine

Bethenny Frankel Offers Kanye West Advice After He Goes ‘Rogue’ Amid Kim Kardashian Divorce: ‘It Will Only Hurt You’

The divorce doctor is in. Bethenny Frankel is offering words of wisdom to Kanye West after going through her own highly publicized split and custody battle. “Kanye, in particular, is really, really shedding a light on his divorce and he’s talking into the court of public opinion instead of talking to the court of the custody of your children,” the former Real Housewives of New York City personality, 51, said during the Tuesday, February 15, episode of her “Just B With Bethenny Frankel” podcast. “My advice to Kanye would be: You have to stay the course. You cannot go rogue and take matters into your own hands when it comes to the divorce and custody process. It will only hurt you.”
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Feels ‘Stabbed In The Back’ By Travis Scott Over His Friendship With Kanye West

Amid the drama with her ex Kanye, Kim has been incredibly hurt that her sister Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend is still close friends with him. Kim Kardashian, 41, feels betrayed by Travis Scott, 30, as he’s stayed close to Kanye West, 44, amid the “Runaway” rapper’s public drama with his ex. A source close to the Kardashians revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Kim was hurt to see her sister Kylie Jenner‘s boyfriend stay close to Yeezy, as Kanye has publicly aired out his problems with Kim and their co-parenting relationship.
StyleCaster

Kanye Just Accused of Kim of Kidnapping Their Kids After She Slammed Him For Trying to ‘Manipulate’ Her

West vs. Kardashian. Kanye West accused Kim Kardashian of kidnapping Chicago amid their divorce. Kanye and Kim’s most recent feud started on February 4, 2022, when the Yeezy founder took to his Instagram to slam Kim for posting their 8-year-old daughter, North, on TikTok without his consent. “SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL ?” Kanye captioned an Instagram post with a screen shot of North and Kim’s TikTok, @kimandnorth. In response, Kim took to her Instagram Story to slam Kanye and accuse...
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West Tells Kim Kardashian That He Was Her Biggest "W"

Kanye West has been on the attack today as he has constructed numerous posts about Kim Kardashian's new boyfriend, Pete Davidson. It has been a pretty wild day, and Kanye continues to post new things that will certainly grab Kim's attention, for better or for worse. For instance, Kanye has been calling Pete "Skete" all day, and he has also been bringing up Pete's past. This also ended with Kanye proclaiming that Pete will never meet his children, even if Kim tries to allow it.
Daily Mail

Hello Magazine

Paris Hilton shares heartbreak after sad loss following fairytale wedding

Paris Hilton has shared her sadness following the sudden death of comedian Donny Davis, known for performing with stars like Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. The newlywed took to her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late star, who was found dead by police in his hotel room at Las Vegas' Resorts World Hotel on Tuesday. No cause of death has been disclosed. He was just 43 years old.
The Independent

‘You accused me of being on drugs’: Kanye West hits back at Kim Kardashian after statement over daughter North

Kanye West has accused his ex-wife Kim Kardashian of trying to “kidnap” their daughter Chicago when she allegedly did not give him the address to the four-year-old’s birthday party.His accusation was a response to a statement by the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, in which she criticised the rapper’s “constant attacks” on her in interviews and on social media.Earlier on Friday 4 February, the rapper shared a screenshot of their daughter North taken from the TikTok account that she shares with Kardashian on Instagram, where he wrote: “SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT...
Cosmopolitan

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been spotted hanging out with another royal in LA

Since stepping down from their senior positions as working royals a couple of years ago, Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle haven't been publicly seen with any other members of the royal family (bar Harry's attendance at Prince Philip's funeral last spring). So, royal fans have been getting rather excited over the new photos that have been published showing the Sussex's enjoying dinner out in LA with Harry's cousin, Princess Eugenie, and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, last weekend.
TMZ.com

Kanye Spotted with Kim Kardashian Look-Alike Chaney Jones at 'Donda 2' Event

Kanye West had at least one guest of honor by his side behind the scenes at his "Donda 2" listening event ... and she looks an awful lot like his estranged wife. We got photos of Kanye backstage at LoanDepot Park in Miami Tuesday night joined by Chaney Jones aka the Kim Kardashian look-alike. Chaney was decked out in a white bodysuit, heels and sunglasses as she accompanied Ye through the arena.
