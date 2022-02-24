Kim Kardashian Calls Out Kanye “Ye” West for Causing “Emotional Distress” Amid Ongoing Divorce

The divorce doctor is in. Bethenny Frankel is offering words of wisdom to Kanye West after going through her own highly publicized split and custody battle. “Kanye, in particular, is really, really shedding a light on his divorce and he’s talking into the court of public opinion instead of talking to the court of the custody of your children,” the former Real Housewives of New York City personality, 51, said during the Tuesday, February 15, episode of her “Just B With Bethenny Frankel” podcast. “My advice to Kanye would be: You have to stay the course. You cannot go rogue and take matters into your own hands when it comes to the divorce and custody process. It will only hurt you.”

