Putin’s Wish and the Consequences He Can’t Control

Cover picture for the articleVladimir Putin decided to recognize two regions in eastern Ukraine as independent...

WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
Daily Mail

Putin's 'goddaughter' leads fury from Russian celebrities and public against invasion of Ukraine: Anger grows on social media with users sharing black square image and 'no war' hashtag

Vladimir Putin's rumoured goddaughter and several leading Russian celebs have led a public outcry against their nation's invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian army was this afternoon fighting in almost every region of the country, battling the Russians for control of military bases, airports, cities and ports after an early-hours barrage of cruise missiles and guided bombs targeting ammo dumps and radar arrays.
MSNBC

Why Putin didn’t invade Ukraine during the last U.S. administration

After the National Archives confirmed on Friday that Donald Trump brought classified national security documents to Mar-a-Lago, the former president issued a long, rambling response, insisting the controversy was unimportant. But toward the end of the written tirade, the Republican added an unrelated thought, seemingly in passing. Trump was apparently...
Vladimir Putin
The Independent

‘Another world war is possible’: Russians fearful over consequences of Putin’s Ukraine invasion

Mapat believes there is only one way this conflict ends for Russia. Not in bloodshed – as it will for those caught in the crossfire, left to die in the streets and fields of Ukraine – but in economic hardship and uncertainty.“I do not see the prospect of life in Russia anymore,” he says. Already, Mapat, who lives in Moscow, has made plans to leave his homeland for the US and, in doing so, cross a line that has long separated the west from its Slavic neighbour.“I’m not afraid for my own safety,” insists Mapat. “It’s about the standard of...
MSNBC

What Vladimir Putin is so afraid of in Ukraine

NBC News senior international correspondent Keir Simmons and president of the Council on Foreign Relations Richard Haass discuss why Putin is taking the steps he is in Ukraine, and what led to the escalation in tension. "This isn't a battle between President Putin and President Zelenskyy," Simmons says. "This is a battle between President Putin and the people of Ukraine... he doesn't want to show that leading a revolution can lead to prosperity and freedom." Feb. 22, 2022.
AL.com

Why did Russia invade Ukraine? What does Putin want?

Europe is facing its greatest security crisis in decades after Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Thursday. The conflict is threatening to destabilize regional political and military alliances and sparking fears that U.S. troops could be drawn into the fighting. What’s happening in Ukraine?. Russia attacked Ukraine...
MarketWatch

‘This might be the last time you see me alive’: Zelensky reportedly concedes in call with EU leaders that he’s in personal peril

That chilling warning, according to a report by Axios, came from Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, during a Thursday night video call with leaders of European Union countries to discuss Russia’s ongoing military invasion of its western neighbor. At least 100 Ukrainians have reportedly died, with Russian troops on...
Axios

Putin’s allies abandon him over Ukraine invasion

Several of Russia's closest allies and former Soviet satellite states have sharply rebuked President Vladimir Putin over his unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. Why it matters: As the Western world seeks to make Putin an international pariah, even his closest allies are resisting showing support for his assault on Ukraine. Driving...
International Business Times

Russian Soldiers Swipe Right On Ukrainian Women On Tinder: 'Funny But Scary'

Ukrainian Tinder saw an influx of Russian soldiers in the run-up to Russia's military invasion of its neighbor. Troops named Andrei, Alexander, Gregory, Michail, and even a bearded Chechen fighter nicknamed "Black" were among the dozens of profiles that popped up on the dating platform after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered military forces into the Ukrainian territories of Luhansk and Donetsk Monday for "peacekeeping functions," The Sun reported.
