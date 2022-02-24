ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Columbia University psychiatry department chair is suspended after referring to a dark-skinned model as 'a freak of nature'

By Ronny Reyes For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

The chair of Columbia University's Department of Psychiatry was suspended on Wednesday as he apologized for tweeting a 'racist and sexist' comment describing a dark-skinned model as 'a freak of nature.'

Jeffery Lieberman had replied to a tweet on Monday falsely referring to Sudanese model Nyakim Gatwech, 29, as 'the Guinness Book of World Records holder for person with the darkest skin on Earth' - something Guinness does not track.

'Whether a work of art or freak of nature she's a beautiful sight to behold,' Lieberman tweeted about Gatwech, who is known as the 'Queen of Dark.'

Following backlash over the comment, Lieberman deleted the tweet and posted an apology, saying 'My sincere apologies for any offense taken and indiscretions. Living and learning.'

He then emailed colleagues on Tuesday, saying he was 'deeply ashamed' over the tweets and the 'racist and sexist' remark, the New York Times reported.

'An apology from me to the Black community, to women, and to all of you is not enough,' Lieberman wrote in the email. 'I've hurt many, and I am beginning to understand the work ahead to make needed personal changes and over time to regain your trust.'

In a statement, Columbia University said Lieberman was suspended from his role as not only chair of the Department of Psychiatry, but also removed as Psychiatrist-in-Chief at New York Presbyterian Hospital on Wednesday. The university said the decision was final.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kqoXO_0eOF1ZYh00
Lieberman had replied to a tweet on Monday falsely referring to Sudanese Model Nyakim Gatwech as 'the Guinness Book of World Records' for person with the darkest skin on Earth
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48bIRo_0eOF1ZYh00
Jeffery Lieberman, chair of Columbia University's Department of Psychiatry, was suspended on Wednesday after he made a 'racist and sexist' comment about a dark-skinned Sudanese model
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AYOwL_0eOF1ZYh00
Nyakim Gatwech, 29, is a Sudanese model known as 'Queen of Dark.' She is pictured attending a fashion show in California on July 24

Lieberman also resigned from his role as executive director of the New York State Psychiatric Institute on Tuesday, with the new acting director, Thomas Smith, denouncing Lieberman's actions.

'We condemn the racism and sexism reflected in Dr. Lieberman's tweet and acknowledge and share the hurt, sadness, confusion, and distressing emotions you may be feeling,' Smith said in a statement.

Gatwech said Lieberman's tweet has brought negative attention to her, saying she's repeatedly had to battle claims that she has the darkest skin in the world.

'Unfortunately, I believe this has been impacting my Instagram account negatively,' she wrote on Instagram about the issue.

'I have worked really hard to build my page and use it as platform to promote self acceptance, body positivity, and of course, my brand partnerships, but it's about self love above anything else.

'I don't buy followers, and to those who believe otherwise, I do not need to manufacture lies for likes... I love my dark skin and my nickname 'Queen of Dark,' but I've never said I'm the darkest person on earth.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KS6F6_0eOF1ZYh00
Lieberman deleted the tweet following the backlash and apologized for 'any offense taken'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zaPbU_0eOF1ZYh00
Gatwech said Lieberman's tweet has brought negative attention to her. She said she has worked hard on her modeling career and likes her nickname, 'Queen of Dark'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K9W5v_0eOF1ZYh00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28llu4_0eOF1ZYh00
Gatwech responded to Lieberman's tweet on her Instagram page

Lieberman's comments received heavy criticism prior to his suspension as many called out the doctor for his crude comment and called on him to be fired.

Dr. Daniel Block, a fellow psychiatrist, tweeted that Lieberman's comments were bad enough on their own, but were made even worse given his prestigious position.

'It's unconscionable that anyone would post that anywhere - it is nothing but hurtful and propagates racism,' Block wrote. 'That it was a psychiatrist in such a position of power and authority makes it that much worse. An apology is no longer enough - that is just words.'

A Twitter user with the handle Nicole Luongo agreed that it was alarming for someone in Lieberman's position to make those comments.

'That he is a psychiatrist is extremely important here,' Lungo wrote. 'Had he expressed these views during an appointment, any reaction that wasn't demure, measured, and polite would be pathologized.

'He has power by virtue of his profession to diagnosis and, in so doing, control the narrative.'

Another Twitter user with the name Ashley wrote, 'if yall don't fire that man,' as she tagged Columbia University's Psychiatry Department.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AwooS_0eOF1ZYh00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C8x9y_0eOF1ZYh00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DVgSv_0eOF1ZYh00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o75Kg_0eOF1ZYh00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cWkT2_0eOF1ZYh00
Lieberman's tweet received backlash on Twitter as many called it inappropriate and called on him to be fired from Columbia University 

Jeremy Vandiver, another Twitter user, also criticized the apology Lieberman had posted, point out, 'He only apologized for 'any offense taken,' not his actual comment.'

Another Twitter user with the handle name Erica was also critical of Lieberman, writing, 'He has no business being a chair OR teaching students. And I told the acting dean as much earlier today.'

Robert Klitzman, a professor of psychiatry at Columbia whose worked for decades with Lieberman, told the Times this was an 'unfortunate' episode, adding that it 'really highlights how deep and pervasive some of our own unconscious biases can be.'

'I think that this incident speaks to the need to be ever vigilant in our awareness of our own unconscious biases,' Klitzman said.

Comments / 1

Related
Lawrence Post

“If he dresses his gender, he is more than welcome to come inside”, Restaurant apologized on social media after a transgender customer said the restaurant denied them service for wearing a skirt

The restaurant reportedly apologized on social media after a transgender customer said the restaurant denied them service for wearing a skirt. As the metro area is home to a large LGBTQ community, the guest considered it shocking and humiliating. The restaurant worker reportedly said: “We are not denying him service. What we’re saying is he must dress his gender. If he dresses his gender, he is more than welcome to come inside.”
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freak Of Nature#College#Columbia University#Sudanese#The New York Times
The Independent

Black female TV anchor shares horror message from viewer she discovers to be local doctor

Local news anchor Whitney Burney in Grand Rapids, Michigan shared with her Twitter followers an abusive email she received from a viewer. “The kinds of emails you get when you work in news,” she tweeted on Saturday, including a screenshot of the email. “He even had the nerve to leave his cell phone, address and occupation in the email signature. And said if I’m the wrong person please forward this message. Huh?? LMAO.”The email appeared to be from a local doctor. His contact information had been redacted in the screenshot shared on Twitter by Ms Burney. “if (sic) you are...
TV & VIDEOS
Indy100

Deleted Joe Rogan episode featured guest claiming Black people had a genetic ‘proclivity to violence’

A deleted episode of The Joe Rogan Podcast is being criticised again for featuring a guest who claimed Black people had a genetic “proclivity to violence”. A 2015 episode which has now been archived by Spotify featured an interview with far-right political activist Chuck C. Johnson – a notorious troll who was de-platformed by Twitter in the same year.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Major News Anchor Leaving Her Show After More Than a Decade

A major news anchor in Australia is leaving her show after over a decade. Leigh Sales is leaving the Australian Broadcasting Company's flagship nightly show 7.30, with her last episode set to air in late June. She will remain at ABC though and plans to lead the broadcaster's coverage of Australia's federal elections in May.
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

19-year-old claims she was rejected for a job at a grocery store because of her playful outgoing VOICEMAIL message - revealing a manager insisted it was 'inappropriate' (despite it containing NO rude words)

A 19-year-old woman says that a manager rejected her for a job at a grocery store because her outgoing voicemail message wasn't 'appropriate' — but viewers hear nothing wrong with it. Zanaya Jones took to TIkTok to play the outgoing message, which was recorded in a playful, sing-song voice.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
Primetimer

Black viewers were not foolish to enjoy The Cosby Show or to need what Bill Cosby was selling

"Even if you did not live in Compton or New York or Chicago in the 1980s, the racist tropes used to legitimize the war on drugs affected all Black Americans," says Tressie McMillan Cottom, one of the interview subjects in W. Kamau Bell's We Need to Talk About Cosby. "We were not wrong to look for progress in culture as economic progress stalled and declined. We were only human. What we wanted from Cosby is what a child wants from a parent: an illusion of security. But as the Bible says, there is a time for putting away childish things. His carefully cultivated facade was always as much about what we needed from him as it was about anything he created for us. Adults have to face reality. We Need to Talk About Cosby is a moment to start dealing with that reality. 'America’s Dad' was a fiction. A lot of women paid a price for our believing in it. It is never too late to say that the price was too high."
COMPTON, CA
Elle

'Black Don't Crack' - Why The Language Around Black Women Ageing Needs To Change

I turned 30 in December. And yes, while I may well only be entering the second third of my predicted lifespan (hopefully), I grew up in the Bridget Jones era, wherein the media considered you to have practically fallen off a cliff after 30. How depressing. Towards the end of last year, after two years of staring at myself during perpetual Zoom meetings, I was beginning to notice my forehead wrinkles setting in and that my laughter lines, which I inherited from my dad, were becoming full-on nasolabial folds. I started looking into tweaks I could make to gently un-crease my features. I’d done my research on botox and filler and was certain about what I wanted. I had friends that had started their quest to slow the ageing process already– now it was my turn.
SOCIETY
Shreveport Magazine

Teacher forced to quit her job after she was caught on a hidden camera saying “those conservative Christians… they need to die … they need to get COVID and die”

The middle school teacher reportedly resigned her post at school, after comments she believed to be making privately on school grounds ended up on social media and forced her to quit her job. The teacher was reportedly having a conversation with two other colleagues in a school hallway when she reportedly said: “Conservative Christians need to get COVID and die.”
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

303K+
Followers
18K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy