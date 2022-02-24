Alamance Memorial Park worker charged with stealing, scraping grave markers

In December, Alamance Memorial Park in Burlington reported $167,200 worth of grave markers missing. This week, investigators charged the cemetery’s head of maintenance with stealing and selling them for scrap.

William Allen Shannon Jr., 47, of Burlington, is now charged with felony larceny by an employee of more than $100,000 and obtaining property by false pretense. He was released from the county jail on $30,000 unsecured bond.

There were no signs of a break-in when the cemetery reported 209 new brass grave markers stolen on Dec. 16. Investigators with the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office focused on employees who had access to the storage closets where the cemetery kept the markers.

After interviews and examining scrapyard and security system records, investigators determined Shannon, head of maintenance at the cemetery, was the prime suspect.

Shannon sold the stolen markers to CMC Recycling for $14,565, according to an arrest warrant.