Albert Pujols joining forces with NASCAR this weekend on FOX

ST. LOUIS (KTVI)– Albert Pujols would normally be in a spring training camp this time of year, but amid the ongoing MLB lockout, the former St. Louis Cardinals slugger has booked another gig for this coming weekend: Pace setter.

Pujols will be behind the wheel of a Toyota Camry in the pace car for the WISE Power 400 at the Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California in a release announcing the assignment.“Few have played the game of baseball with the power and poise of Albert Pujols,” said Auto Club Speedway President Dave Allen. “It’s only fitting that a player who has worn the numbers 5 and 55 will lead the five-wide salute to NASCAR fans before the WISE Power 400.”

“This is a special once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and I couldn’t be more excited to lead the best drivers in the world out onto the track,” Pujols said in the announcement. “I’m really looking forward to seeing these guys get after it once the green flag drops. The adrenaline will be pumping for sure.”

Pujols, currently a free agent and unable to sign with a major league club due to the lockout, told a Spanish language outlet in the Dominican Republic late last year that he’s “ready to see what’s out there” when it comes to finding a new home. Pujols was released by the Angels last spring and signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers for the rest of the season. The expectation is that there will be a universal designated hitter as part of whatever labor agreement is ultimately reached, which would expand the number of teams potentially interested in adding Pujols.

Major League Baseball has said there is a February 28 deadline for a deal to be reached without jeopardizing regular-season games.

Coverage of the WISE Power 400 starts Sunday at 2 pm central on FOX2.

