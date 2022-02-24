ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Stuff the Truck’ for Kentucky tornado victims at Johnstown Tomahawks games

By Aaron Marrie
 2 days ago

JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — The Greater Johnstown Community YMCA, along with 1st Summit Bank and MJ Daniels Trucking are teaming up to help those impacted by the tornado in Kentucky.

The three organizers will have their drive set up at the Johnstown Tomahawks games on both Friday, Feb. 25, and Saturday, Feb. 26. The “Stuff the Truck” donations will be accepted for those affected by the deadly tornadoes in early December in Mayfield, Kentucky.

Below is a list of things that are acceptable items for donations.

  • Electric Blankets (all sizes)
  • Crockpots
  • Toaster Ovens
  • Toaster
  • Microwaves
  • Dishes/Bowls (no glass please)
  • Silverware
  • Bath Towels
  • Sheet Sets (full and queen sizes)
  • Comforters (full and queen sizes)
  • Pillows
  • Laundry Detergent
  • Body Wash (full size)
  • Shampoo & Conditioner (full size)
  • Hair products for the black community
  • Non-perishable Hispanic foods
  • 2XL & larger sized clothing
  • Fleece Blankets (all sizes)
  • 30-gallon sized plastic totes
  • Cleaning Kits – buckets with paper towels, cleaning supplies, rubber gloves, sponges, etc.
  • Hygiene Kits – Gallon size Ziplock bags with trial size soap, shampoo, conditioners, tissues, razors, shaving cream, etc.

The donation campaign began on Wednesday, Feb. 16, and will end on Sunday, Feb. 27. Any questions about donating please call the YMCA at 814-535-8381.

