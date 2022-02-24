Prosecutors: Defendant struck, killed man Christmas 2019 in Schenectady over wallet

Ishwarnand Goberdhan - Credit: Schenectady Police Department

SCHENECTADY — Ishwarnand Goberdhan drove after Alejandro Melendez down State Street early Christmas morning in 2019 after Melendez stole Goberdhan’s wallet, prosecutors told a Schenectady County jury Thursday.

Goberdhan, however, soon cornered Melendez in a parking lot, then intentionally struck and drove over the 51-year-old man multiple times, eventually killing him, prosecutor John Carson said during opening statements at Goberdhan’s second-degree murder trial.

“This case ultimately is a wallet for a life,” Carson told the jury. “One man took another man’s wallet and another man took his life for it.”

Goberdhan, 37, is standing trial on two separate counts of second-degree murder, and one count each of first-degree manslaughter and fleeing the scene of a fatal accident without reporting. He faces up to 25 years to life in state prison if convicted of the top charge.

Goberdhan’s defense pushed back on the top counts, as his attorney Brian Mercy told the courtroom that the jury will likely find his client guilty of leaving the scene without reporting a fatal accident.

The evidence, however, amounts to nothing more than a tragic accident and does not meet the standard needed for a murder or manslaughter conviction, Mercy told the jury.

“I will tell you at this point that it is likely that you will find Mr. Goberdhan guilty of that count,” Mercy said of the leaving the scene charge. “And I will put to you at the conclusion of this case that is the reason he is now being charged with murder. Had he not left that scene, there wouldn’t even be a count.”

Melendez’s body was discovered in the parking lot of Chas G. Burch Supply Co. on State Street shortly after 8 a.m. Dec. 25, 2019 after someone called 911 reporting they had discovered his body.

An autopsy determined that Melendez died from blunt force trauma.

Police narrowed in on Goberdhan with the help of nearby security cameras that captured most of the incident, and a wide-range search for vehicles with front-end damage that matched the description of the SUV involved, Carson said.

A state police forensic team was then able to piece together the broken bits of the vehicle recovered near Melendez’s body and determined they belonged to the vehicle Goberdhan was driving that night, Carson said.

Prosecutors say that Goberdhan was in his wife’s SUV outside Secret End bar, where he deejayed part time, when Melendez knocked on his window asking for money.

When Goberdhan rolled down his window, Melendez reached in, took his wallet and took off on foot down State Street.

Goberdhan gave chase and intentionally struck Melendez three times, including twice in the parking lot of 760 State St., where Melendez was pinned to a wall. He escaped but was struck a third time, and he was killed, Carson told the jury. Everything but the fatal blow was captured on nearby security cameras, he said.

Goberdhan then got out of his car, retrieved his wallet and left the scene, Carson told the jury. He returned a short time later in a different vehicle and left the country the next day for Guyana.

Prosecutors plan to present witnesses that will say Goberdhan told them he left because he was “wanted,” as well as grand jury testimony where Goberdhan admits to chasing Melendez and reclaiming his wallet, but did not recall killing anyone, Carson said.

“He [Goberdhan] took the life of a man that he convicted himself, in his own mind,” Carson said.

But the prosecutor’s version of events is inaccurate and the evidence in the case does not meet the standard needed to convict Goberdhan of murder, Mercy told the jury.

“What happened here, with the exception of not reporting, was not criminal conduct,” Mercy said.

Goberdhan was overcome with emotion after Melendez robbed him while in the process of giving him money to buy food, Mercy told the jury. Goberdhan gave chase in an attempt to get Melendez to drop his wallet and didn’t realize Melendez died after he was struck, the defense attorney said.

Goberdhan left the country unexpectedly to visit his father in Guyana who suddenly became ill, but returned to Schenectady a short time later.

“This was not intentional conduct,” Mercy said. “This was a tragic accident all stemming from the fact that this man opened up his wallet to help a complete stranger get a bite to eat on Christmas morning.”

The trial is set to resume next week.

Categories: News, Schenectady County