Anti-maskers shout at Visalia Unified board member, urge trustees to defy Newsom mandate

Visalia Unified will send a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom this week voicing support for 'local control' regarding district decision making — with a focus on indoor mask requirements and enforcement.

Trustees previously sent a letter to the California Department of Public Health at the start of the school year, echoing similar demands for local control.

"When you lifted the indoor masking requirement ... we were hopeful you would also provide guidance on the next steps for schools," the letter, in part, reads. "It is your responsibility, along with the California Legislature, to return local control over schools to the duly elected school board of each community."

Newsom allowed the state’s indoor mask mandate to expire on Feb. 15 but failed to provide updated guidance for schools. The California Department of Public Health last updated its guidance for schools on Jan. 12.

An update from Newsom is expected on Monday.

"COVID-19 is now in its endemic stage," the letter continues. "Local school boards have always guided operations of their school districts through endemic conditions. Local school boards know their communities best."

Studies have shown that masking in schools helps prevent spreading the deadly coronavirus and allows schools to stay open.

"With masking, the schools clearly can safely deliver face-to-face education for children and adults. They can have one, two or three children (per seat) on the school buses. The amount of distancing, whether it’s less than 6 feet, less than 3 feet or no distancing at all, it didn’t make any difference at all … providing there was masking in place," according to a Duke University study.

"This means that we don’t have to close schools again. We don’t have to have remote instruction. We’ve got tools that will keep children and adults safe in schools."

Despite the science and studies, parents from the Unmask Tulare County group were vocal during Tuesday’s Visalia Unified school board meeting. Some suggested teachers who go against the state's mandate risk losing their teaching credentials and compromise the district's insurance.

The district could also face hefty lawsuits as the majority of parents are in favor of masks.

One board member appealed to the group of anti-maskers.

"It was not that long ago I was sitting there and not here," Catalina Blair said. "And I felt the same exact way you feel. So frustrated, so confused ... It is completely different when you know all of the ramifications that could happen."

The crowd could be heard through the Zoom meeting microphone shouting in response to Blair as she spoke to the crowd.

"For our kids to not be able to have school at all," Blair continued, "or to have a school be run by a governor you don't agree with is not something we are willing to do."

Public comment on the topic lasted 20 minutes, the maximum time limit set by the board. Each speaker ― made up of parents, grandparents, students and teachers ― spoke in favor of local control and optional masking indoors.

"I will tell you, that letter, in my opinion, has no teeth," said Krystal Reynolds, an Unmask Tulare County member. "What we need back on this board is local control."

Reynolds presented the board with an amended version of the "Return Local Control to School Boards" letter.

Visalia Unified unanimously voted 5-0 (trustees Megan Casebeer-Soleno and Joy Naylor were not present for the meeting) to send its original version of the letter to Newsom.

Lauren Jennings covers education and news for the Visalia Times-Delta/Tulare Advance-Register. Follow her on Twitter @lolojennings. Get alerts and keep up on all things Tulare County for as little as $1 a month. Subscribe today.