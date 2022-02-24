ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, WI

37-year-old man arrested after driving stolen skid steer through Appleton and Grand Chute

By Kelli Arseneau, Appleton Post-Crescent
 2 days ago
GRAND CHUTE – A 37-year-old man from the Appleton area was arrested Thursday morning after driving a stolen skid steer through Appleton and Grand Chute.

A skid steer is a type of construction machinery, either on four wheels or two tracks, primarily used for digging.

The Appleton Police Department received a call about the theft around 7:30 a.m., Lieutenant Meghan Cash said. Shortly before 8 a.m., the Grand Chute Police Department was called to assist in stopping the stolen skid steer, which had traveled from Appleton to Grand Chute.

According to Grand Chute Police public information officer Travis Waas, the man drove the skid steer through backyards and fields in Appleton before entering into Grand Chute through Capitol Drive. He then traveled north on Gillett Street, took a left to turn west onto Evergreen Drive, then headed north along the railroad tracks parallel to Gillett Street. After driving northbound on the railroad tracks "for quite a ways," the man drove the skid steer into a field behind homes in the 4900 block of Gillett Street, Waas said.

In the field, the man drove the skid steer in circles. Officers on foot approached the machinery, removed the man from it and took him into custody at 9:18 a.m., Waas said.

The Appleton Police Department is investigating the incident. The Grand Chute Police Department is recommending charges for criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Contact Kelli Arseneau at (920) 213-3721 or karseneau@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ArseneauKelli.

