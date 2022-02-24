ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vero Beach, FL

Vero Beach’s Ella Cone voted TCPalm Athlete of the Week

By Bryan Cooney, Treasure Coast Newspapers
 2 days ago
Vero Beach basketball standout Ella Cone was voted TCPalm's Athlete of the Week for Feb. 14-19 after helping her team reach the Class 7A Final Four.

On Feb. 15, Cone scored nine points and grabbed 14 rebounds in a 61-46 win over Santaluces in the regional semifinal and went for 17 points in the 70-61 regional championship win for Vero over Spanish River.

Cone received 53 percent of the ballot with over 10,000 total votes cast. Master's Academy tennis standout Sunshine Tarpey picked up 22 percent of the votes to finish as the runner-up.

Martin County lacrosse's Will Schilling, Martin County basketball's Jack Pierrelus, Martin County tennis' Adam Lehachi, Pine School soccer's Xavier Csato, Vero Beach wrestling's Keyshawn Campbell and Sebastian River lacrosse's Kayla Martellotti were also nominated for their performances during the week.

TCPalm will conduct a new Athlete of the Week poll, with the voting to go live at noon on Monday and close at noon on Thursday.

For athletes to be considered to be nominated for Athlete of the Week, submit scores each night to bcooney@gannett.com or TCsports@tcpalm.com.

