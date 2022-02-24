ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick County, MD

Frederick County continues to see low cases of COVID-19

By Nordea Lewis
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25g2pV_0eOExPlv00

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County officially went from high transmission to substantial.

According to the Frederick County Health Department, in the past week, health officials confirmed less than 200 COVID-19 cases.

As of February 23, Frederick Health Hospital reported 15 COVID-19 patients, with one in the ICU.

Health Officials advise fourth dose vaccine for immunocompromised

The county says COVID-19 fatalities are decreasing, as health workers confirmed only two deaths within the past week.

The Maryland Department of Health reported that reinfections are causing the total cases to jump .

The FCHD says residents can report positive test results either through the mobile app associated with their at-home test or through the Maryland COVID Positive At-Home Test Report Portal.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
WDVM 25

CDC loosens mask guidelines

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — It may have been an announcement that we expected from the Center for Disease Control (CDC), but Friday’s announcement that most Americans can take their masks off indoors was still like music to America’s ears. The nation’s top doctors said that this updated guidance applies to low-risk areas. The decision comes […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

Maryland hospitalizations drop below 500

MARYLAND, (WDVM) — Maryland has reached yet again another milestone. Governor Hogan announced the state’s hospitalizations dropped below 500. The governor’s office reported hospitalizations declined by 86%, and for the first time since last August, the Intensive Care Unit levels statewide have dropped below 100. To top it off, Maryland’s positivity rate is at the […]
MARYLAND STATE
WDVM 25

Prince William County Schools make masks optional for staff

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Prince William County schools are making masks optional for all staff. Superintendent LaTayna McDade made the announcement Friday. In a letter, Superintendent McDade said staff can opt-out of mask-wearing immediately based on the centers for disease control’s new framework that measures COVID-19 in the community. “Under these new guidelines, […]
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Frederick County, MD
Frederick County, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Government
Local
Maryland Health
State
Maryland State
Frederick County, MD
Sports
Local
Maryland Coronavirus
Frederick County, MD
Health
Frederick County, MD
Coronavirus
Local
Maryland Sports
WDVM 25

MCPS masks gets vote on March 8

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — In an update from the Montgomery County Board of Education, it was first reported that a vote might happen on March 8 regarding the schools’ mask mandate. The Board of Education is saying they will vote on the mandate in the meeting on March 8.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

VDH Launches Tool to Determine Quarantine Period

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — The Virginia Department of Health is launching a new online tool to help people who have tested positive or been exposed to COVID-19 calculate how long they need to quarantine. The online isolation and quarantine calculator helps to determine an isolation period or quarantine. The calculators also include information about how to […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WDVM 25

MCPS will discuss mask mandate on March 8th

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — At a meeting, Montgomery County Board of Education decided Thursday to wait until the State Legislative Committee approves the Maryland State Board of Education regulation that allows local districts to implement or remove school mask mandate. But on Friday, the committee voted 17 to 1 to affirm the decision, but […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Covid#Smartphone App#Frederick Health Hospital#Icu#Fchd#Nexstar Media Inc
WDVM 25

MD 355 Crossing Project allows residents to safely cross busy areas

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Department of Transportation unveiled the MD 355 Crossing Project, a new underpass that provides residents a safe way of crossing the busy roadway. The new underpass in Bethesda will provide a safe crossing between the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, the National Institutes of Health, and […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

Sheehy Hagerstown donates money to Washington County Public Schools

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A program that encourages students and teachers to think outside the box is getting a big check so they can continue to do just that. Sheehy of Hagerstown has just donated $1,500 to the Education Foundation of Washington County Public Schools in Western Maryland. The money is going straight to their […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
WDVM 25

Washington Co. fire responds to local house fire

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Washington County Fire crews were called to the 200 block of South Potomac Street for reports of a house fire. Fire crews arrived on scene a little after 7 p.m. Friday night to find smoke coming out of the single-story home with reports of a resident trapped inside. Firefighter immediately forced […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WDVM 25

E.N.V.Y puts a stop to youth violence with multiple events around Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, M.d (WDVM) — Ending Needless Violence with our Youth Partnership better known as E.N.V.Y is taking a stand against youth violence along with several community leaders. The Ending Needless Violence with our Youth Partnership focuses on creating safe neighborhoods through youth development programs and partnerships with community members. With their focus on making sure […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
WDVM 25

Fairfax County officials launch Richmond Highway BRT project brand, called “The One”

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County officials, the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority (NVTA), and the Virginia Department of Transportation announced their multi-million dollar plan for the Richmond Highway Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) System, called “The One,” on Friday. The system is designed to increase transit ridership along the corridor and create a more efficient […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WDVM 25

One dead, another injured in townhouse fire

LORTON, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Fire and Rescue were at the scene of a two-alarm townhouse fire early Sunday morning located on the 9100-block of Aspenpark Court in Lorton. Two people were found in the home and were transported to a local hospital. While one person sustained minor injuries, another with more life-threatening injuries […]
LORTON, VA
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy