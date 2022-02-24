Frederick County continues to see low cases of COVID-19

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County officially went from high transmission to substantial.

According to the Frederick County Health Department, in the past week, health officials confirmed less than 200 COVID-19 cases.

As of February 23, Frederick Health Hospital reported 15 COVID-19 patients, with one in the ICU.

The county says COVID-19 fatalities are decreasing, as health workers confirmed only two deaths within the past week.

The Maryland Department of Health reported that reinfections are causing the total cases to jump .

The FCHD says residents can report positive test results either through the mobile app associated with their at-home test or through the Maryland COVID Positive At-Home Test Report Portal.

